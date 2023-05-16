Virginia’s Stephen Dolan for Callahan 2023

May 16, 2023 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

“Stevo is the heart of Night Train ultimate. Known for his pregame intensity and in-game sideline stoicism, Stevo is a Night Train captain and the ultimate leader. We’ve never seen someone stop his jump cut or block his break throws, but he’s yet to win any awards because Ultiworld is rigged and Big Frisbee doesn’t want to see UVA thrive.” – Stephen Dolan’s Callahan nomination.

Nothing to add. Watch:

Virginia’s Stephen Dolan for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

