Virginia’s Stephen Dolan for Callahan 2023

“Stevo is the heart of Night Train ultimate. Known for his pregame intensity and in-game sideline stoicism, Stevo is a Night Train captain and the ultimate leader. We’ve never seen someone stop his jump cut or block his break throws, but he’s yet to win any awards because Ultiworld is rigged and Big Frisbee doesn’t want to see UVA thrive.” – Stephen Dolan’s Callahan nomination.

Nothing to add. Watch:

