Universe Point: Schwa vs. Riot

Nationals seeding is on the line!

December 13, 2022 by in Video with 0 comments

#10 Portland Schwa hung a 15-11 win over #9 Seattle Riot in the 1st place semifinal (a game to go) in the 9AM round on Sunday of the Northwest Regional, but they found themselves face to face for a rematch just a few hours later in the 2nd/3rd placement game. Although both teams had already punched their ticket to nationals, this Universe Point outcome was important in determining seeding at the championship event!

Universe Point: Schwa vs. Riot | Women’s 2nd & 3rd Placement

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Universe Point: Schwa vs. Riot"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • How Bravo Slammed the Brakes on Truck
    Subscriber article
  • Mailbag: Best Non-Winning Teams, Spikezilla, World Games, Twitter
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: The Response to Ultibucks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Team USA U24 Picks, Masters news
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now