Universe Point: Schwa vs. Riot

Nationals seeding is on the line!

#10 Portland Schwa hung a 15-11 win over #9 Seattle Riot in the 1st place semifinal (a game to go) in the 9AM round on Sunday of the Northwest Regional, but they found themselves face to face for a rematch just a few hours later in the 2nd/3rd placement game. Although both teams had already punched their ticket to nationals, this Universe Point outcome was important in determining seeding at the championship event!

Universe Point: Schwa vs. Riot | Women’s 2nd & 3rd Placement

