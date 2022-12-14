USA Ultimate Reveals 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters

The 72 athletes who will represent the United States at the U24 world championships.

December 14, 2022 by in News with 0 comments
Stacy Gaskill at the 2019 U24 World Championships. Photo: Paul Rutherford — UltiPhotos.com

USA Ultimate announced the rosters of the three national teams they will send to the 2023 U24 World Ultimate Championships July 1-8 in England.

The US swept gold in 2019, the last time the event took place, and have done so in every year they’ve attended, save 2015, when the women’s division team took home silver.

Here are the women’s, mixed, and men’s division rosters.

WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER

NAMECOLLEGE
Erica BirdsongNorth Carolina
Rachel Chang
Dawn CultonNorth Carolina
Layne DodgeDrexel
Margo DonahueUC-Davis
Marguerite DowneyMount Holyoke
Alyssa EhrhardtCarleton
Rita FederBrown
Kira FloresVirginia
Stacy GaskillColorado
Chloe Hakimi
Abigail HeckoWashington
Hannah HuddlestonStanford
Emily KempTufts
Kennedy McCarthyVermont
Clil PhillipsColorado
Stephanie PhillipsWashington
Laura ToBellevue
Caroline TornquistDartmouth
Elsa WeybrightOregon
Emma WilliamsonColorado
Elsa WinslowUC-Santa Barbara
Claire Yeager SchmittChicago
Theresa YuNorth Carolina

Head Coach: Nancy Sun
Assistant Coaches: Sarah Griffith, Sarah Meckstroth, Rohre Titcomb

MIXED DIVISION ROSTER

NAMECOLLEGE
Axel Agami ContrerasOhio State
Hayden Austin-KnabGeorgia
Chackgarin (Jack) BrownWashington
Nicole ChanWashington
Jacob CowanGrinnell
Ellen CubrilovicNorth Carolina State
Aidan DowneyGeorgia
Olivia GossTufts
Victoria GrayCarleton
Ava HannaUC-San Diego
Henry IngPittsburgh
Paul KrenickMinnesota
Sara LiangCarnegie Mellon
Kailyn LowderNorth Carolina
Katrina McGuireMichigan
Alexander (AJ) Merriman
Declan MillerCarleton
Cole MooreMaine
Marc Munoz
Abigail ShiltsUC-San Diego
Madalyn SimkoGrand Valley State
Leo Sovell-FernandezMiddlebury
Clara StewartNortheastern
Sarah Von DoeppVermont

Head Coach: Patrick Sherlock
Assistant Coaches: Hannah Baranes, Lauren Boyle, Carlos Lopez

OPEN DIVISION ROSTER

NAMECOLLEGE
Turner AllenVermont
Nate BucholzColorado
Orion CableUMass
Itay ChangOregon
Lucas ConiarisIndiana
Calvin BrownCal Poly SLO
Ben DameronNorth Carolina
Fred FarahMaryland
Francisco FernandezHarvard
Leo GordonBrown
Scott HeymanPittsburgh
KJ KooCal Poly SLO
Danny LandesmanColorado
Matthew McKnightNorth Carolina
Adam MillerGeorgia
Felix MorenOregon State
Jacques NissenBrown
Kevin PignoneNorth Carolina
Johnny SicklesVermont
Joshua SingletonNorth Carolina
Rutledge SmithNorth Carolina
Calvin StoughtonColorado
Tristan YarterPittsburgh
Albert YuanDuke

Head Coach: Bob Krier
Assistant Coaches: David Allison, Darryl Stanley, Hector Valdivia

By the Numbers1

  • Two players return from 2019, both on the women’s division roster: Abby Hecko and Stacy Gaskill. Both had yet to compete in college when they played previously. They are now decorated veterans.
  • The back-to-back reigning champions from North Carolina have the most selections with nine: Pleiades is represented by Theresa Yu, Kailyn Lowder, Dawn Culton, and Erica Birdsong; Darkside sends Ben Dameron, Matt McKnight, Kevin Pignone, Rutledge Smith, and Josh Singleton.
  • Colorado is the school with the second-most players. Mamabird’s Nate Bucholz, Danny Landesman, and Calvin Stoughton were selected, along with Quandary’s Stacy Gaskill, Emma Williamson, and Clil Phillips.
  • Washington will have four representatives, with Element’s Abby Hecko, Steph Phillips, and Nikki Chan and the Sundodgers’ Jack Brown all being chosen.
  • 38 different schools are represented among the 72 selected athletes.
  • Five players2 from the U20 US National Teams that won gold at the World Junior Ultimate Championships were selected: Declan Miller, Josh Singleton, Erica Birdsong, Rachel Chang, and Chloe Hakimi. The youngest player on the U20 team, Hakimi, a 16-year old from Seattle, will now reprise that role on this club, albeit with a much wider spread.

  1. These numbers don’t take into account the 2010 competition as there were only two divisions. 

  2. Elsa Weybright also was selected for both the U20 and U24 teams, but did not compete at WJUC. 

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "USA Ultimate Reveals 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • How Bravo Slammed the Brakes on Truck
    Subscriber article
  • Mailbag: Best Non-Winning Teams, Spikezilla, World Games, Twitter
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: The Response to Ultibucks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Team USA U24 Picks, Masters news
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now