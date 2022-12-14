USA Ultimate Reveals 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters

The 72 athletes who will represent the United States at the U24 world championships.

USA Ultimate announced the rosters of the three national teams they will send to the 2023 U24 World Ultimate Championships July 1-8 in England.

The US swept gold in 2019, the last time the event took place, and have done so in every year they’ve attended, save 2015, when the women’s division team took home silver.

Here are the women’s, mixed, and men’s division rosters.

WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER

NAME COLLEGE Erica Birdsong North Carolina Rachel Chang Dawn Culton North Carolina Layne Dodge Drexel Margo Donahue UC-Davis Marguerite Downey Mount Holyoke Alyssa Ehrhardt Carleton Rita Feder Brown Kira Flores Virginia Stacy Gaskill Colorado Chloe Hakimi Abigail Hecko Washington Hannah Huddleston Stanford Emily Kemp Tufts Kennedy McCarthy Vermont Clil Phillips Colorado Stephanie Phillips Washington Laura To Bellevue Caroline Tornquist Dartmouth Elsa Weybright Oregon Emma Williamson Colorado Elsa Winslow UC-Santa Barbara Claire Yeager Schmitt Chicago Theresa Yu North Carolina

Head Coach: Nancy Sun

Assistant Coaches: Sarah Griffith, Sarah Meckstroth, Rohre Titcomb

MIXED DIVISION ROSTER

NAME COLLEGE Axel Agami Contreras Ohio State Hayden Austin-Knab Georgia Chackgarin (Jack) Brown Washington Nicole Chan Washington Jacob Cowan Grinnell Ellen Cubrilovic North Carolina State Aidan Downey Georgia Olivia Goss Tufts Victoria Gray Carleton Ava Hanna UC-San Diego Henry Ing Pittsburgh Paul Krenick Minnesota Sara Liang Carnegie Mellon Kailyn Lowder North Carolina Katrina McGuire Michigan Alexander (AJ) Merriman Declan Miller Carleton Cole Moore Maine Marc Munoz Abigail Shilts UC-San Diego Madalyn Simko Grand Valley State Leo Sovell-Fernandez Middlebury Clara Stewart Northeastern Sarah Von Doepp Vermont

Head Coach: Patrick Sherlock

Assistant Coaches: Hannah Baranes, Lauren Boyle, Carlos Lopez

OPEN DIVISION ROSTER

NAME COLLEGE Turner Allen Vermont Nate Bucholz Colorado Orion Cable UMass Itay Chang Oregon Lucas Coniaris Indiana Calvin Brown Cal Poly SLO Ben Dameron North Carolina Fred Farah Maryland Francisco Fernandez Harvard Leo Gordon Brown Scott Heyman Pittsburgh KJ Koo Cal Poly SLO Danny Landesman Colorado Matthew McKnight North Carolina Adam Miller Georgia Felix Moren Oregon State Jacques Nissen Brown Kevin Pignone North Carolina Johnny Sickles Vermont Joshua Singleton North Carolina Rutledge Smith North Carolina Calvin Stoughton Colorado Tristan Yarter Pittsburgh Albert Yuan Duke

Head Coach: Bob Krier

Assistant Coaches: David Allison, Darryl Stanley, Hector Valdivia

