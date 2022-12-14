USA Ultimate Reveals 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters

The 72 athletes who will represent the United States at the U24 world championships.
December 14, 2022 by Keith Raynor in News with 0 comments
USA Ultimate announced the rosters of the three national teams they will send to the 2023 U24 World Ultimate Championships July 1-8 in England.
The US swept gold in 2019, the last time the event took place, and have done so in every year they’ve attended, save 2015, when the women’s division team took home silver.
Here are the women’s, mixed, and men’s division rosters.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|Erica Birdsong
|North Carolina
|Rachel Chang
|Dawn Culton
|North Carolina
|Layne Dodge
|Drexel
|Margo Donahue
|UC-Davis
|Marguerite Downey
|Mount Holyoke
|Alyssa Ehrhardt
|Carleton
|Rita Feder
|Brown
|Kira Flores
|Virginia
|Stacy Gaskill
|Colorado
|Chloe Hakimi
|Abigail Hecko
|Washington
|Hannah Huddleston
|Stanford
|Emily Kemp
|Tufts
|Kennedy McCarthy
|Vermont
|Clil Phillips
|Colorado
|Stephanie Phillips
|Washington
|Laura To
|Bellevue
|Caroline Tornquist
|Dartmouth
|Elsa Weybright
|Oregon
|Emma Williamson
|Colorado
|Elsa Winslow
|UC-Santa Barbara
|Claire Yeager Schmitt
|Chicago
|Theresa Yu
|North Carolina
Head Coach: Nancy Sun
Assistant Coaches: Sarah Griffith, Sarah Meckstroth, Rohre Titcomb
MIXED DIVISION ROSTER
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|Axel Agami Contreras
|Ohio State
|Hayden Austin-Knab
|Georgia
|Chackgarin (Jack) Brown
|Washington
|Nicole Chan
|Washington
|Jacob Cowan
|Grinnell
|Ellen Cubrilovic
|North Carolina State
|Aidan Downey
|Georgia
|Olivia Goss
|Tufts
|Victoria Gray
|Carleton
|Ava Hanna
|UC-San Diego
|Henry Ing
|Pittsburgh
|Paul Krenick
|Minnesota
|Sara Liang
|Carnegie Mellon
|Kailyn Lowder
|North Carolina
|Katrina McGuire
|Michigan
|Alexander (AJ) Merriman
|Declan Miller
|Carleton
|Cole Moore
|Maine
|Marc Munoz
|Abigail Shilts
|UC-San Diego
|Madalyn Simko
|Grand Valley State
|Leo Sovell-Fernandez
|Middlebury
|Clara Stewart
|Northeastern
|Sarah Von Doepp
|Vermont
Head Coach: Patrick Sherlock
Assistant Coaches: Hannah Baranes, Lauren Boyle, Carlos Lopez
OPEN DIVISION ROSTER
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|Turner Allen
|Vermont
|Nate Bucholz
|Colorado
|Orion Cable
|UMass
|Itay Chang
|Oregon
|Lucas Coniaris
|Indiana
|Calvin Brown
|Cal Poly SLO
|Ben Dameron
|North Carolina
|Fred Farah
|Maryland
|Francisco Fernandez
|Harvard
|Leo Gordon
|Brown
|Scott Heyman
|Pittsburgh
|KJ Koo
|Cal Poly SLO
|Danny Landesman
|Colorado
|Matthew McKnight
|North Carolina
|Adam Miller
|Georgia
|Felix Moren
|Oregon State
|Jacques Nissen
|Brown
|Kevin Pignone
|North Carolina
|Johnny Sickles
|Vermont
|Joshua Singleton
|North Carolina
|Rutledge Smith
|North Carolina
|Calvin Stoughton
|Colorado
|Tristan Yarter
|Pittsburgh
|Albert Yuan
|Duke
Head Coach: Bob Krier
Assistant Coaches: David Allison, Darryl Stanley, Hector Valdivia
By the Numbers1
- Two players return from 2019, both on the women’s division roster: Abby Hecko and Stacy Gaskill. Both had yet to compete in college when they played previously. They are now decorated veterans.
- The back-to-back reigning champions from North Carolina have the most selections with nine: Pleiades is represented by Theresa Yu, Kailyn Lowder, Dawn Culton, and Erica Birdsong; Darkside sends Ben Dameron, Matt McKnight, Kevin Pignone, Rutledge Smith, and Josh Singleton.
- Colorado is the school with the second-most players. Mamabird’s Nate Bucholz, Danny Landesman, and Calvin Stoughton were selected, along with Quandary’s Stacy Gaskill, Emma Williamson, and Clil Phillips.
- Washington will have four representatives, with Element’s Abby Hecko, Steph Phillips, and Nikki Chan and the Sundodgers’ Jack Brown all being chosen.
- 38 different schools are represented among the 72 selected athletes.
- Five players2 from the U20 US National Teams that won gold at the World Junior Ultimate Championships were selected: Declan Miller, Josh Singleton, Erica Birdsong, Rachel Chang, and Chloe Hakimi. The youngest player on the U20 team, Hakimi, a 16-year old from Seattle, will now reprise that role on this club, albeit with a much wider spread.
These numbers don’t take into account the 2010 competition as there were only two divisions. ↩
Elsa Weybright also was selected for both the U20 and U24 teams, but did not compete at WJUC. ↩