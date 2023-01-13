Ultiworld’s 2022 Catch Of The Year Bracket (Final)

Help decide the best recorded catch of 2022.

Ultiworld’s 2022 Catch of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, completions, grabs, snags, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below to decide who will win this final round. The fourth and final round of voting starts now and closes on Monday, January 16 at noon Eastern.

Final: Shilts vs. Billaut

The children are the future! Shilts and Billaut, the two youngest entrants, both reached the final. Billaut, who has been in close contests throughout the event, got his first sweep of the tournament, though the individual polls that comprised it were very close. Meanwhile, Shilts suffered her first loss of any vote, with Dawn Culton taking the staff vote in round three. The skying Shilts, however, was able to overcome the superstar cutter, and continues her impressive run.

Abbi Shilts – UC San Diego (USAU College)

Abbi Shilts

Loic Billaut – USA (WJUC)

Loic Billaut