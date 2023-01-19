Mailbag: Shorter Stalls, Multi-Year Contracts, USAU Changes

What exactly do these contracts entail?

You can email me anytime at mailbag@ultiworld.com with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

The final offseason mailbag! College season is about to get rolling.

Q: Should USAU go to stall 7 for club and college?

– Guss