Goaltimate National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Live goaltimate!

For the first time ever, the Goaltimate National Championships will be broadcasted live from Austin, Texas! This weekend, tune in to nearly 30 games of live goaltimate action, featuring some of the best goaltimate players in the world.

Live and video-on-demand coverage will be available to all Ultiworld Standard and All-Access subscribers as well as those who purchase the Goaltimate Nationals Event Pack, which gets purchasers lifetime access to live and on-demand viewing of all Goaltimate Nationals video coverage for just $9.99!

Streaming Schedule

Ultiworld is set to broadcast 29 games from this weekend’s Goaltimate Nationals. The showcase field (listed first below) features multiple cameras, replay, and live commentary; the second streaming field (listed second below) features single-camera coverage and natural sound only. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Central):

Saturday

9:00 AM: SF Bay Blades v. Providence Genies Weeneis III (M) / Boston Booston v. Austin Flickz and the Tantrums (M)

9:45 AM: Chicago Hard Feelings v. Memphis Shoutout (W) / Seattle Dangerous Nights Crew v. Missoula Trash Girlz (W)

11:15 AM: Atlanta Dunecats A24 v. Chicago Red Line – 95th (M) / Women’s Seeding Semifinal

12:00 PM: Men’s Power Pool / Men’s Power Pool

1:30 PM: Men’s A1vB1 Crossover / Women’s Seeding Bracket

2:15 PM: Women’s Seeding Final / Women’s Lower Pool

3:00 PM: Women’s Seeding Bracket Final / Men’s Qualification Pool

3:45 PM: Women’s Seeding Bracket Final / Women’s Seeding Bracket Final

Sunday

10:30 AM: Men’s Prequarter / Women’s Prequarter

11:15 PM: Women’s Prequarter / Women’s Prequarter

12:00 PM: Women’s Quarter / Men’s Quarter

12:45 PM: Women’s Semifinal / Women’s Semifinal

1:30 PM: Men’s Semifinal / Men’s Semifinal

2:15 PM: Women’s Final / Men’s 3rd Place Game

3:00 PM: Men’s Final

How to Watch