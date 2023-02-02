A little fall fun to get hyped for the 2023 season!
February 2, 2023 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments
The 2023 college season is in full swing and to celebrate we’re bringing you some Universe Point action from the Classic City Classic held in Athens, Georgia. Ohio State Leadbelly and Georgia Tech A Tribe Called Tech get us started with this tight matchup from pool play. Enjoy!
Universe Point: Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech | Men’s Pool Play
