Universe Point: Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech

A little fall fun to get hyped for the 2023 season!

The 2023 college season is in full swing and to celebrate we’re bringing you some Universe Point action from the Classic City Classic held in Athens, Georgia. Ohio State Leadbelly and Georgia Tech A Tribe Called Tech get us started with this tight matchup from pool play. Enjoy!

Universe Point: Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech | Men’s Pool Play

