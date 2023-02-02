Universe Point: Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech

A little fall fun to get hyped for the 2023 season!

February 2, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The 2023 college season is in full swing and to celebrate we’re bringing you some Universe Point action from the Classic City Classic held in Athens, Georgia. Ohio State Leadbelly and Georgia Tech A Tribe Called Tech get us started with this tight matchup from pool play. Enjoy!

Universe Point: Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech | Men’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

