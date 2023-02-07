Universe Point: Texas vs. UNC Wilmington

College pettiness is real

February 7, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The last Universe Point game we filmed in 2022 takes us out in classic college style, as Texas and UNC Wilmington battled not only for the win, but also for pettiness points. After Texas called UNCW for offsides early in the first half, both teams took to closely policing each others’ pulls, as well as policing those policing the pulls. You either love them or hate them, but college shenanigans are here to stay.

Universe Point: Texas vs. UNC Wilmington | Men’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Universe Point: Texas vs. UNC Wilmington"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Massachusetts vs. Minnesota (Men’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Massachusetts vs. Carleton (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Florida Warm Up 2023: Quarterfinals, Graded; Undersung Players; And Other Errata
    Subscriber article
  • Georgia vs. Pittsburgh (Men’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now