Universe Point: Texas vs. UNC Wilmington

College pettiness is real

The last Universe Point game we filmed in 2022 takes us out in classic college style, as Texas and UNC Wilmington battled not only for the win, but also for pettiness points. After Texas called UNCW for offsides early in the first half, both teams took to closely policing each others’ pulls, as well as policing those policing the pulls. You either love them or hate them, but college shenanigans are here to stay.

