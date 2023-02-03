Ultiworld’s 2022 Throw Of The Year Bracket (Round 3)

Help decide the best recorded throw of 2022.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the hucks, breaks, bombs, dimes, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below, then check back to see which clips advance for another opportunity to participate. The third round of voting starts now and closes on February 6 at noon Eastern.

Matchup 1: Cardenas vs. Kimura

Your eyes are working fine — we simply have two rematches in the semifinals. After Kimura knocked out Cardenas, she gets…Cardenas. But this time, it is a true head-to-head, as there’s plenty in common about these two powerful puts. Both won over Ultiworld subscribers and staff, but not the community last round. Let the best bomb win.

Valeria Cardenas – Denver Molly Brown (USAU Club)

Valeria Cardenas

Lauren Kimura – Toronto 6ixers (USAU Club)

Lauren Kimura

Matchup 2: Mickle vs. Tulett

It sure does sound familiar. Tulett’s hammer was the lone round two sweep, earning the higher vote counts with the community, subscribers, and staff. Patrick Stegemoeller has thrown his full weight behind Mickle’s backhand as the ordained winner. Will the voters agree?

Jimmy Mickle (Backhand) – New York PoNY (USAU Club)

Jimmy Mickle

Tom Tulett – Team Australia (World Games)

Tom Tulett