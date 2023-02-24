Double Overtime: PUL Schedule Release; Early Roster Moves

February 24, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha talk all things PUL, including the league’s recently released schedule and some spicy early roster shakeups!

Double Overtime: PUL Schedule Release; Early Roster Moves

Don’t miss the subscriber-only bonus segment! Jenna and Sascha talk about the success of the WUL’s Be A Megafan fundraiser, and what it might mean for the finances of the league as a whole!

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

