Double Overtime: PUL Schedule Release; Early Roster Moves

Jenna and Sascha talk all things PUL, including the league’s recently released schedule and some spicy early roster shakeups!

Don’t miss the subscriber-only bonus segment! Jenna and Sascha talk about the success of the WUL’s Be A Megafan fundraiser, and what it might mean for the finances of the league as a whole!