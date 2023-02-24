Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching

Catch up with Pockets and Scotti!

February 24, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Before the season fully ramps up, Scotti and Pockets sit down down for a chit-chat catchup on all things frisbee going on in their lives. Scotti is now the D3 Women’s Editor, and Pockets tries out for the PUL team Philly Surge!

Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti gives tips on how to shitpost correctly, and airs her grievances against GroupMe.

Bonus Content for Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Avatar

    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 22, 2023]
    article with bonus content
  • Presidents’ Day Invite 2023: Tournament Recap (Men’s)
    Subscriber article
  • Triple Overtime: WUL BAMF Success
    Subscriber podcast
  • Double Overtime: PUL Schedule Release; Early Roster Moves
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now