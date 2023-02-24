Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching

Catch up with Pockets and Scotti!

Before the season fully ramps up, Scotti and Pockets sit down down for a chit-chat catchup on all things frisbee going on in their lives. Scotti is now the D3 Women’s Editor, and Pockets tries out for the PUL team Philly Surge!

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti gives tips on how to shitpost correctly, and airs her grievances against GroupMe.