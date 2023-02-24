Catch up with Pockets and Scotti!
February 24, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Before the season fully ramps up, Scotti and Pockets sit down down for a chit-chat catchup on all things frisbee going on in their lives. Scotti is now the D3 Women’s Editor, and Pockets tries out for the PUL team Philly Surge!
Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, Scotti gives tips on how to shitpost correctly, and airs her grievances against GroupMe.
Bonus Content for Laying it Out: Catching Up – D3 Reporting, PUL Tryouts, and Guest Coaching is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!