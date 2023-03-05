Smoky Mountain Invite: Buy, Hold, Sell (Day 1 Recap)

Trying to make sense of an overwhelmingly eventful Saturday.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

There was a lot going on Day 1 at Smoky Mountain Invite. Like – a lot a lot. Like so much of a lot a lot that it was borderline too much for one reporter to cover. But, as they say, borderline only counts in horseshoes and friendly games of pickup goalty, so I’ll try to help make sense of it.

First of all – here are the pool play tables, prequarterfinal results, and quarters matchups.

Pool Play

Bracket

As for making sense of all that? I have no qualms about leaning on a tried-and-true trope to simplify. Read on for my impressions of just over half the field – three teams to buy, three to hold, and three to sell.

BUY

Vermont