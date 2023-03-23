Universe Point: Oregon vs. California

An early season matchup of potential nationals squads

March 23, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The first leg of the Southwest Triple Crown Tour kicked off in Santa Barbara as college teams got to loosen up their game legs after the winter doldrums. Treating us to an early matchup of top 25 squads, Oregon Ego and California Ursa Major had something to prove in their first event of the 2023 season.

Universe Point: Oregon vs. California | Men’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

