The 2023 PUL season gets underway!
Jenna and Sascha break down Colorado Alpenglow’s Pacific Northwest double header, and then discuss the PUL’s opening two games of the season and the UNC Pleiades beating Philadelphia Surge in a showcase game.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: PUL Season Openers, Alpenglow’s PNW roadtrip
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
-
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Premier Ultimate League (PUL), Western Ultimate League (WUL), Colorado Alpenglow, Double Overtime, PUL, VC Ultimate, Western Ultimate League, WUL
TEAMS: Austin Torch, Columbus Pride, Oregon Onyx, Philadelphia Surge, Portland Rising, Raleigh Radiance, Seattle Tempest