Double Overtime: Utah’s Wild Weekend, Strike’s Southeast Sweep

A WILD weekend in Utah!

Jenna and Sascha talk through what was a WILD Wild Wild Weekend out in Utah and the state of the WUL standings with just a few weeks left in the regular season. They also discuss Minnesota’s place in the PUL after Strike’s opening wins on the road and check in on the East division standings.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

