Double Overtime: Utah’s Wild Weekend, Strike’s Southeast Sweep

A WILD weekend in Utah!

April 27, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha talk through what was a WILD Wild Wild Weekend out in Utah and the state of the WUL standings with just a few weeks left in the regular season. They also discuss Minnesota’s place in the PUL after Strike’s opening wins on the road and check in on the East division standings.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

