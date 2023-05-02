Better Box Score Metrics: Raunig Takes to the Skies [AUDL Week 1, 2023]

Atlanta, Seattle, and Oakland each had standout performers in week 1.

BBSM is back for another AUDL campaign, offering a weekly review of standout performances using metrics not included on the AUDL’s stats page (but thoroughly reliant on and grateful for the AUDL’s extensive statistical compilations).1

For the new season, let’s mix things up and start with defense for a change. This might be the last week any team tries throwing in Brett Hulsmeyer’s direction, as he recorded a nice season’s worth of blocks with six in just one game, Atlanta’s victory over Indy. Only twice last year did a player record six blocks in a game, once each by Ben Green and Noah Coolman. On the value of all those blocks, Hulsmeyer ends up fourth on the EDGE leaderboard this week.

But, also, good luck throwing elsewhere against the Hustle: Dean Ramsey and Mike Kobyra each also had a pair of blocks. What’s weird about all those blocks against Indy is that last year, Indy nearly led the league in not having their passes blocked, just behind the Hustle it so happens. Indy also led the league by a wide margin in D-line conversion rates last year. So what happens against Atlanta? They record the worst DLC of the week, 25 percent.

But that was just one game. One thing we have two-game evidence for is that Seattle gives up a lot of yards, at least on the road. Both Salt Lake and Oakland racked up more than 2000 yards of offense against Seattle, and nine of the 10 largest individual throwing totals, and all seven of the largest EO100 totals, came from those two games.

But Seattle can also dish it out, and young Zeppelin Raunig has turned the spotlight squarely on him. After an excellent game with 415 yards, six scores, and two turns against Salt Lake, for a top 30 EDGE score of 2.81, he effectively doubled that output against Oakland in posting the week’s highest EDGE: 379 receiving yards, 203 throwing yards, seven scores, two hockey-assists, a block, and 0 turns. Last year, a few Seattle players put up some impressive numbers early in the season but just weren’t able to play in a number of the Cascades games; let’s hope we get to see plenty of Raunig.

For just offensive production, Oakland newcomer Mac Hecht led the weekend in EDGE-O, largely on the strength of his 701 total yards and nine assists.

Here are the leaders in Week 1 EDGE.

Name/Game RecYd ThrYd G A HA B TRN EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Zeppelin Raunig - SEA vs OAK 379 203 5 2 2 1 0 5.16 0.52 5.68 Chris Lung - OAK vs SEA 172 360 6 2 4 2 1 4.49 1.04 5.54 Mac Hecht - OAK vs SEA 124 577 0 9 2 0 2 5.28 0 5.28 Brett Hulsmeyer - ATL vs IND 170 105 1 1 1 6 1 1.59 3.64 5.23 Sean Connole - SLC vs SEA 260 403 2 4 2 0 1 4.99 0 4.99 Keenan Laurence - OAK vs SEA 358 182 3 3 1 1 1 4.17 0.52 4.7 Walker Frankenberg - OAK vs SEA 293 227 2 3 3 0 0 4.38 0 4.38 Noah Celuch - PIT vs MAD 132 329 0 4 3 1 0 3.8 0.56 4.36 Christian Boxley - DC vs CAR 301 49 3 2 6 2 0 3.25 1.04 4.29 Luke Yorgason - SLC vs SEA 47 576 1 2 5 0 1 4.17 0 4.17 Khalif El-Salaam - SEA vs OAK 138 179 0 5 2 2 0 3.03 1.04 4.08 Max Sheppard - PIT vs MAD 298 184 5 5 0 1 3 3.39 0.56 3.94 Jordan Kerr - SLC vs SEA 237 120 2 5 1 1 1 3.14 0.53 3.67 Evan Swiatek - ATX vs HTX 270 142 2 3 3 1 1 3.19 0.47 3.66

Defensively, the top seven on the EDGE-B leaderboard are not all Hustle players.

Name/Game Blocks EDGE-B Brett Hulsmeyer - ATL vs IND 6 3.64 William Wettengel - IND vs ATL 3 1.82 Pete Zaccardi - PIT vs MAD 3 1.67 Matt Tucker - CAR vs DC 3 1.56 Dean Ramsey - ATL vs IND 2 1.21 Mike Kobyra - ATL vs IND 2 1.21 Andrew Meshnick - MAD vs PIT 2 1.11

Week 1 D-Line Recognition Award

The weekly D-Line Recognition Award is for the most net production for a majority D-line player, but this week it hinges on a technicality. It’s pretty clearly Hulsmeyer, even if technically he only played as many D-line points as O-line points (11), not more. If we wanted to strictly limit it to a majority D-line player, then the honor goes to Seattle’s Khalif El-Salaam for his game against Oakland. Although there too, Leaf played 13 offensive points, which was more than anybody on the Empire’s O-line.

The E100 stats will soon sort out production on a rate basis other than per game, but we will wait to crank those up until after a sizable number of players have more than 30 possessions.

Full Week 1 Stats

Name Team Vs. TotYd RecYd ThYd GLS AST HA BLK T S D QIncs TRN Net OPP DPP GmSE EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Zeppelin Raunig - SEA SEA OAK 582 379 203 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 23 3 0.52 5.16 0.52 5.68 Chris Lung - OAK OAK SEA 532 172 360 6 2 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 6.5 23 3 0.52 4.49 1.04 5.54 Mac Hecht - OAK OAK SEA 701 124 577 0 9 2 0 1 1 0 2 4.5 25 1 0.52 5.28 0 5.28 Brett Hulsmeyer - ATL ATL IND 275 170 105 1 1 1 6 1 0 0 1 4 11 11 0.61 1.59 3.64 5.23 Sean Connole - SLC SLC SEA 663 260 403 2 4 2 0 1 0 0 1 3.5 19 2 0.53 4.99 0 4.99 Keenan Laurence - OAK OAK SEA 540 358 182 3 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.5 24 4 0.52 4.17 0.52 4.7 Walker Frankenberg - OAK OAK SEA 520 293 227 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 2 0.52 4.38 0 4.38 Noah Celuch - PIT PIT MAD 461 132 329 0 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 17 2 0.56 3.8 0.56 4.36 Christian Boxley - DC DC CAR 350 301 49 3 2 6 2 0 0 0 0 6.5 17 3 0.52 3.25 1.04 4.29 Luke Yorgason - SLC SLC SEA 623 47 576 1 2 5 0 1 0 0 1 3.5 20 2 0.53 4.17 0 4.17 Khalif El-Salaam - SEA SEA OAK 317 138 179 0 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 4.5 13 20 0.52 3.03 1.04 4.08 Max Sheppard - PIT PIT MAD 482 298 184 5 5 0 1 1 0 2 3 4 19 4 0.56 3.39 0.56 3.94 Jordan Kerr - SLC SLC SEA 357 237 120 2 5 1 1 1 0 0 1 4 19 6 0.53 3.14 0.53 3.67 Evan Swiatek - ATX ATX HTX 412 270 142 2 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 4 18 7 0.47 3.19 0.47 3.66 Khalif El-Salaam - SEA SEA SLC 353 159 194 1 3 3 2 1 0 0 1 4 16 10 0.53 2.56 1.05 3.61 Jace Duennebeil - SLC SLC SEA 435 344 91 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.5 16 1 0.53 3.44 0 3.44 Henry Goldenberg - MAD MAD PIT 504 234 270 2 4 1 1 4 0 0 1 3 2.5 15 3 0.56 2.79 0.56 3.35 Matt Smith - ATL ATL IND 322 274 48 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 13 2 0.61 3.25 0 3.25 Austin Taylor - ATL ATL IND 358 99 259 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 4 0.61 3.12 0 3.12 Trevor Lynch - CAR CAR DC 329 121 208 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5 0.52 2.56 0.52 3.08 Tyler Monroe - DC DC CAR 305 165 140 2 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 4.5 15 3 0.52 2.95 0 2.95 Evan Magsig - OAK OAK SEA 484 237 247 2 2 3 0 1 0 1 2 2.5 16 1 0.52 2.91 0 2.91 Grant Lindsley - SLC SLC SEA 344 229 115 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 2.5 20 2 0.53 2.87 0 2.87 Kai DeLorenzo - MAD MAD PIT 319 219 100 1 3 2 1 1 0 0 1 3 12 8 0.56 2.3 0.56 2.86 Jake Radack - ATX ATX HTX 457 105 352 1 3 3 0 2 0 0 2 2.5 18 3 0.47 2.83 0 2.83 Mark Evans - ATX ATX HTX 399 235 164 4 2 2 1 2 1 0 3 3 20 3 0.47 2.35 0.47 2.82 Zeppelin Raunig - SEA SEA SLC 415 341 74 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 2.5 18 2 0.53 2.81 0 2.81 Alex Davis - CAR CAR DC 318 225 93 2 1 1 2 0 0 2 2 2 14 5 0.52 1.63 1.04 2.67 Clint McSherry - PIT PIT MAD 402 58 344 1 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 3 17 3 0.56 2.67 0 2.67 Sol Yanuck - CAR CAR DC 276 108 168 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.5 14 5 0.52 2.57 0 2.57 Jack Williams - NY NY PHI 248 116 132 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 10 4 0.36 2.57 0 2.57 Cameron Brock - IND IND ATL 309 287 22 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2.5 25 1 0.61 2.56 0 2.56 Duncan Fitzgerald - ATX ATX HTX 441 80 361 1 2 3 1 3 0 0 3 2 20 3 0.47 2.07 0.47 2.54 Victor Luo - MAD MAD PIT 549 145 404 2 1 3 0 3 0 0 3 1.5 16 3 0.56 2.53 0 2.53 Dean Ramsey - ATL ATL IND 113 102 11 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 2.5 6 9 0.61 1.31 1.21 2.52 William Wettengel - IND IND ATL 104 44 60 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1.5 3 9 0.61 0.69 1.82 2.51 Tony Goss - SEA SEA SLC 243 93 150 1 1 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 7 14 0.53 1.46 1.05 2.51 Rick Gross - IND IND ATL 293 74 219 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 7 0.61 2.5 0 2.5 Thomas Edmonds - DC DC CAR 287 148 139 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 2.5 13 3 0.52 2.5 0 2.5 Ryan Osgar - NY NY PHI 263 225 38 5 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 3.5 10 2 0.36 2.5 0 2.5 Christian Olsen - ATL ATL IND 288 55 233 1 2 6 1 1 0 0 1 4.5 12 4 0.61 1.86 0.61 2.47 Elijah Jaime - SLC SLC SEA 229 213 16 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 18 6 0.53 2.45 0 2.45 Garrett Martin - SEA SEA SLC 518 230 288 2 4 5 0 3 1 0 4 3.5 22 2 0.53 2.44 0 2.44 Marc Munoz - SEA SEA SLC 594 238 356 2 1 2 0 4 0 0 4 0.5 21 3 0.53 2.39 0 2.39 Elijah Long - CAR CAR DC 480 126 354 0 4 1 0 3 0 0 3 1 14 4 0.52 2.36 0 2.36 Ted Schewe - MAD MAD PIT 433 130 303 1 2 1 0 2 0 0 2 1 15 3 0.56 2.32 0 2.32 Everett Saunders - SLC SLC SEA 154 80 74 2 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 2.5 1 14 0.53 1.24 1.05 2.29 Garrett Martin - SEA SEA OAK 538 220 318 1 6 3 1 5 0 1 6 2.5 21 6 0.52 1.74 0.52 2.26 Max Thorne - ATL ATL IND 251 136 115 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 2 0.61 2.22 0 2.22 Kenny Lane III - SEA SEA OAK 351 67 284 4 1 4 0 2 0 0 2 3.5 22 7 0.52 2.21 0 2.21 Travis Carpenter - IND IND ATL 245 77 168 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 19 1 0.61 2.18 0 2.18 CJ Colicchio - PHI PHI NY 324 244 80 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 8 1 0.36 2.16 0 2.16 Bobby Ley - ATL ATL IND 274 55 219 0 5 1 0 1 0 0 1 2.5 14 2 0.61 2.14 0 2.14 Anson Reppermund - PIT PIT MAD 401 354 47 3 0 2 0 1 0 1 2 1.5 17 4 0.56 2.11 0 2.11 Cole Jurek - DC DC CAR 312 214 98 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1.5 13 3 0.52 2.11 0 2.11 Gavin May - OAK OAK SEA 255 239 16 5 0 0 1 1 0 1 2 2 23 4 0.52 1.57 0.52 2.1 Carter Rae - IND IND ATL 323 94 229 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 12 3 0.61 2.09 0 2.09 John Randolph - NY NY PHI 148 31 117 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2.5 0 12 0.36 1.72 0.36 2.08 Mark Baldauf - HTX HTX ATX 297 221 76 3 0 2 1 2 0 0 2 2 9 3 0.47 1.58 0.47 2.06 Reese Bowman - ATX ATX HTX 149 82 67 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.5 9 12 0.47 1.55 0.47 2.02 Emmet Shipway - SEA SEA SLC 139 54 85 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.5 10 14 0.53 1.48 0.53 2.01 Wyatt Berreman - OAK OAK SEA 88 61 27 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 21 0.52 0.95 1.04 2 Suraj Madiraju - CAR CAR DC 296 187 109 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 14 5 0.52 2 0 2 Joshua Zdrodowski - ATX ATX HTX 72 41 31 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2.5 2 11 0.47 1.03 0.94 1.98 Ben Ashton - SLC SLC SEA 211 158 53 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 16 0.53 1.43 0.53 1.96 Jacob Miller - SLC SLC SEA 346 113 233 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 20 5 0.53 1.96 0 1.96 Joe Merrill - DC DC CAR 80 65 15 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 2.5 5 9 0.52 0.9 1.04 1.94 Levi Jacobs - IND IND ATL 298 187 111 1 2 0 1 2 0 0 2 1 17 1 0.61 1.32 0.61 1.93 John Shelley - HTX HTX ATX 293 21 272 1 4 0 0 1 0 1 2 1.5 10 11 0.47 1.93 0 1.93 Jimmy Zuraw - HTX HTX ATX 303 168 135 2 0 2 2 4 0 0 1 3 1.5 10 11 0.47 0.97 0.94 1.91 Max Williams - OAK OAK SEA 310 212 98 1 1 3 1 0 0 2 2 2 23 3 0.52 1.38 0.52 1.91 Kyle Weinberg - SLC SLC SEA 150 58 92 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.53 1.37 0.53 1.89 Jamie Kauffman - SEA SEA SLC 137 101 36 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.5 8 19 0.53 1.28 0.53 1.81 Kelsen Alexander - MAD MAD PIT 131 50 81 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 0.56 1.24 0.56 1.8 Oliver Fay - ATX ATX HTX 115 100 15 2 1 1 2 1 0 0 1 2.5 8 13 0.47 0.85 0.94 1.79 Max Grove - HTX HTX ATX 169 78 91 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.5 13 7 0.47 1.31 0.47 1.78 Kyle Henke - ATX ATX HTX 326 189 137 1 2 3 1 2 0 1 3 2 19 9 0.47 1.3 0.47 1.78 John Lithio - NY NY PHI 238 179 59 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 10 3 0.36 1.77 0 1.77 Anthony Gutowsky - MAD MAD PIT 126 109 17 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 8 0.56 1.21 0.56 1.76 Jacob Fairfax - CAR CAR DC 232 204 28 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 14 5 0.52 1.76 0 1.76 Liam Haberfield - ATL ATL IND 296 76 220 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 12 3 0.61 1.73 0 1.73 Solomon Rueschemeyer-Bailey - NY NY PHI 230 -17 247 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 10 2 0.36 1.36 0.36 1.71 Avery Johnson - MAD MAD PIT 171 190 -19 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 11 2 0.56 1.69 0 1.69 Jimmy Towle - PIT PIT MAD 170 78 92 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 3 0.56 1.68 0 1.68 Jeremy Langdon - ATL ATL IND 167 102 65 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 6 11 0.61 1.66 0 1.66 Dante Lopez-Escarez - SEA SEA SLC 220 111 109 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0.5 18 1 0.53 1.12 0.53 1.65 Tyler Randall - ATL ATL IND 98 43 55 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 18 0.61 1.02 0.61 1.63 Matt Lyle - HTX HTX ATX 189 71 118 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 2 0.47 1.63 0 1.63 Ben Lewis - HTX HTX ATX 216 224 -8 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 12 13 0.47 1.15 0.47 1.62 Jonathan Mast - PIT PIT MAD 325 78 247 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 2 2 17 2 0.56 1.6 0 1.6 Jeremy Knopf - DC DC CAR 185 77 108 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 9 4 0.52 1.6 0 1.6 Kennith Taylor - ATL ATL IND 89 45 44 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 2.5 1 14 0.61 0.96 0.61 1.57 Brendan Adams - HTX HTX ATX 321 100 221 1 1 1 0 3 0 0 1 2 0.5 15 8 0.47 1.56 0 1.56 Matt Tucker - CAR CAR DC -2 0 -2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1.5 1 12 0.52 -0.01 1.56 1.55 James Pollard - PHI PHI NY 177 41 136 0 2 1 2 1 0 1 2 1.5 12 4 0.36 0.83 0.71 1.55 David Bloodgood - DC DC CAR 99 19 80 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 15 0.52 1.03 0.52 1.55 Jeremiah Branson - IND IND ATL 174 -43 217 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 8 4 0.61 1.53 0 1.53 Elliott Moore - ATX ATX HTX 257 63 194 0 4 2 1 3 0 0 3 2 3 18 0.47 1.03 0.47 1.5 Chris Roach - SEA SEA OAK 139 92 47 1 2 0 2 3 0 0 1 2 1.5 9 8 0.52 0.43 1.04 1.48 Jacob Sames - ATX ATX HTX 193 150 43 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 11 3 0.47 0.99 0.47 1.47 Kenny Lane III - SEA SEA SLC 194 26 168 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 7 19 0.53 1.47 0 1.47 Joshua Wilson - MAD MAD PIT 163 75 88 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 4 13 0.56 0.9 0.56 1.45 Sterling Knoche - MAD MAD PIT 78 56 22 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.5 5 14 0.56 0.89 0.56 1.44 Cam Albin - HTX HTX ATX 156 136 20 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 10 0.47 1.41 0 1.41 Ben Jagt - NY NY PHI 123 91 32 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 2 13 0.36 1.02 0.36 1.37 Parker Howard - SEA SEA OAK 229 177 52 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0.5 16 2 0.52 1.37 0 1.37 Dominic Jacobs - SEA SEA SLC 150 116 34 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 5 12 0.53 1.37 0 1.37 Andrew Meshnick - MAD MAD PIT 38 13 25 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1.5 2 15 0.56 0.25 1.11 1.36 Tarik Akyuz - SEA SEA SLC 174 104 70 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 7 5 0.53 0.81 0.53 1.34 Jensen Wells - SLC SLC SEA 89 31 58 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.5 2 14 0.53 0.78 0.53 1.3 Jeff Holm - NY NY PHI 139 77 62 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 8 0.36 0.57 0.71 1.28 Charlie Vukovic - PIT PIT MAD 80 72 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 9 0.56 0.72 0.56 1.27 Eugene L'Heureux - SLC SLC SEA 213 94 119 1 1 2 2 3 0 0 3 1.5 2 13 0.53 0.2 1.05 1.26 Connor Ughetta - HTX HTX ATX 334 111 223 1 4 1 0 4 0 0 4 1 14 7 0.47 1.26 0 1.26 Mark Henke - ATX ATX HTX 78 48 30 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 14 0.47 1.26 0 1.26 Dante Lopez-Escarez - SEA SEA OAK 290 166 124 0 2 3 1 3 0 0 3 1.5 22 1 0.52 0.73 0.52 1.25 Will Selfridge - SLC SLC SEA 291 235 56 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 2 0.5 14 6 0.53 1.25 0 1.25 Caleb Dixon - HTX HTX ATX 133 43 90 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 6 7 0.47 1.25 0 1.25 Jonny Malks - DC DC CAR 310 144 166 1 3 1 1 4 0 0 4 1 17 3 0.52 0.71 0.52 1.24 Elliott Chartock - NY NY PHI 211 -100 311 1 2 1 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 5 0.36 1.24 0 1.24 Karl Ekwurtzel - ATL ATL IND 194 196 -2 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 12 2 0.61 1.24 0 1.24 Peter Geertz-Larson - SEA SEA OAK 130 104 26 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 5 0.52 1.23 0 1.23 Louie Bertoncin - SEA SEA SLC 130 38 92 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 7 0.53 1.23 0 1.23 Eric Brodbeck - ATX ATX HTX 143 124 19 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 9 7 0.47 1.22 0 1.22 Mike Kobyra - ATL ATL IND 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.61 0 1.21 1.21 Dylan Nice - OAK OAK SEA 127 88 39 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 2 1 2 16 0.52 0.17 1.04 1.21 Joey Wylie - ATX ATX HTX 124 82 42 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 4 18 0.47 0.72 0.47 1.19 McKay Yorgason - SLC SLC SEA 147 36 111 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 23 0.53 0.63 0.53 1.16 Sean Mott - PHI PHI NY 173 145 28 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 15 1 0.36 1.16 0 1.16 Jonny Hoffman - SLC SLC SEA 115 79 36 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 1 1.5 1 22 0.53 0.61 0.53 1.13 Tarik Akyuz - SEA SEA OAK 115 93 22 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 20 0.52 1.13 0 1.13 David Cranston - DC DC CAR 86 30 56 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 16 0.52 1.13 0 1.13 Carl Johnson - PIT PIT MAD 29 34 -5 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 9 0.56 0.56 0.56 1.12 Francisco Gomez - HTX HTX ATX 40 43 -3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.5 5 3 0.47 0.64 0.47 1.11 Max Trifillis - PHI PHI NY 112 91 21 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 8 0.36 1.11 0 1.11 Jacob Blackman - ATL ATL IND 46 32 14 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.61 0.49 0.61 1.1 Ben Landry - IND IND ATL 200 104 96 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 1 1.5 16 2 0.61 1.09 0 1.09 Nick Hutton - IND IND ATL 42 -31 73 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.61 0.46 0.61 1.07 Luke Rehfuss - DC DC CAR 55 54 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.52 0.55 0.52 1.07 Pete Zaccardi - PIT PIT MAD 76 33 43 0 0 0 3 1 0 1 2 0.5 3 12 0.56 -0.61 1.67 1.06 Moussa Dia - DC DC CAR 54 54 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 13 0.52 0.54 0.52 1.06 Nate Wipfler - SEA SEA OAK 75 60 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 18 0 0.52 1.05 0 1.05 Ben Katz - NY NY PHI 21 4 17 0 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 2.5 0 11 0.36 0.32 0.71 1.04 Alex Thomas - PIT PIT MAD 100 72 28 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 12 0.56 1.03 0 1.03 Jeff Babbitt - NY NY PHI 154 166 -12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 3 0.36 1.02 0 1.02 Marc Munoz - SEA SEA OAK 276 108 168 2 2 2 0 3 0 0 3 1.5 18 3 0.52 1.01 0 1.01 Jacob Smith - OAK OAK SEA 203 127 76 1 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 10 9 0.52 1.01 0 1.01 Parker Howard - SEA SEA SLC 146 105 41 1 2 0 1 2 0 1 1 2 1 20 2 0.53 0.47 0.53 1 Elliot Sakach - HTX HTX ATX 51 13 38 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2 0.47 0.52 0.47 1 Steve Mogielski - PIT PIT MAD 59 12 47 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 8 0.56 0.39 0.56 0.95 Devon Terry - SLC SLC SEA 87 27 60 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 9 0.53 0.42 0.53 0.95 Jack Kelly - MAD MAD PIT 88 62 26 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 11 3 0.56 0.95 0 0.95 Jordan Rhyne - PHI PHI NY 220 50 170 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 3 0 15 1 0.36 0.57 0.36 0.93 Michael Dillard - PIT PIT MAD 84 102 -18 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 16 3 0.56 0.93 0 0.93 Rhys Bergeron - DC DC CAR 30 16 14 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 13 0.52 0.38 0.52 0.91 Ryan Drost - NY NY PHI 56 42 14 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.36 0.56 0.36 0.91 Mike Drost - NY NY PHI 51 -3 54 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.5 1 8 0.36 0.52 0.36 0.88 Peter Geertz-Larson - SEA SEA SLC 51 34 17 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 8 0.53 0.34 0.53 0.87 Connor Russell - CAR CAR DC 154 -10 164 0 2 1 1 2 0 0 2 1 9 10 0.52 0.35 0.52 0.87 Alexandre Fall - DC DC CAR 24 20 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 13 0.52 0.34 0.52 0.87 Emmet Shipway - SEA SEA OAK 101 56 45 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 4 19 0.52 0.86 0 0.86 AJ Merriman - DC DC CAR 73 14 59 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.52 0.86 0 0.86 Charles Weinberg - NY NY PHI 150 188 -38 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 0 7 2 0.36 0.11 0.71 0.82 Jeff Wodatch - DC DC CAR 95 43 52 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 10 1 0.52 0.82 0 0.82 William Coffin - CAR CAR DC 67 42 25 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.52 0.82 0 0.82 Nathan Huff - SLC SLC SEA 94 14 80 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.53 0.81 0 0.81 Luke Marks - MAD MAD PIT 65 54 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 15 0.56 0.8 0 0.8 Antoine Davis - NY NY PHI 38 47 -9 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.36 0.44 0.36 0.79 Jacob Wham - MAD MAD PIT 90 79 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 7 0.56 0.78 0 0.78 Joe White - CAR CAR DC 217 92 125 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 0.5 11 4 0.52 0.77 0 0.77 Mick Walter - ATX ATX HTX 40 -2 42 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 1 13 0.47 0.27 0.47 0.74 Joey Cari - IND IND ATL 84 52 32 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 5 7 0.61 0.74 0 0.74 Dominic Jacobs - SEA SEA OAK 31 24 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 3 19 0.52 0.21 0.52 0.73 Jamie Kauffman - SEA SEA OAK 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 13 0.52 0.19 0.52 0.71 Oliver Chartock - NY NY PHI 186 91 95 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 0 2 8 0.36 0.71 0 0.71 Matthew Knowles - ATL ATL IND 79 38 41 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 9 0.61 0.71 0 0.71 Daniel Garlock - MAD MAD PIT 105 17 88 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 4 0.56 0.7 0 0.7 Eric Witmer - PHI PHI NY 20 14 6 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 8 0.36 0.32 0.36 0.68 Bradley Seuntjens - ATL ATL IND 46 32 14 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.61 0.68 0 0.68 Tanner Robinson - ATL ATL IND 46 37 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 1 12 0.61 0.68 0 0.68 Matt Hanna - PHI PHI NY 47 54 -7 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 5 5 0.36 -0.05 0.71 0.67 Jack Nelson - MAD MAD PIT 71 39 32 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0.56 0.66 0 0.66 Jake Worthington - ATX ATX HTX 26 13 13 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 11 0.47 0.17 0.47 0.64 Kainoa Chun Moy - PHI PHI NY 68 44 24 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 3 0.36 0.28 0.36 0.64 Tommy Lin - SEA SEA SLC 228 60 168 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 -0.5 19 2 0.53 0.64 0 0.64 Scott Kaltenecker - SLC SLC SEA 16 24 -8 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0.5 0 12 0.53 -0.42 1.05 0.63 Eric Carter - ATX ATX HTX 95 14 81 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 11 0.47 0.63 0 0.63 Brandon Dial - ATX ATX HTX 66 32 34 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0.5 1 11 0.47 0.15 0.47 0.62 Jasper Tom - DC DC CAR 36 21 15 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 2 1 2 11 0.52 -0.43 1.04 0.61 Rowan McDonnell - DC DC CAR 169 -14 183 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 1 2 0 8 12 0.52 0.08 0.52 0.6 Conor Bauman - OAK OAK SEA 113 29 84 0 2 1 1 2 0 0 2 1 1 17 0.52 0.08 0.52 0.6 Troy Holland - DC DC CAR 91 60 31 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.52 0.6 0 0.6 Brandon Fein - OAK OAK SEA 7 0 7 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.52 0.05 0.52 0.57 Oscar Kohut - NY NY PHI 110 68 42 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 1 8 0.36 0.2 0.36 0.56 Brandon Li - SEA SEA SLC 85 63 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 12 0.53 0.56 0 0.56 Terrence Mitchell - CAR CAR DC 161 143 18 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 5 0.52 0.55 0 0.55 James Dahl - SLC SLC SEA 47 19 28 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1.5 0 15 0.53 0.53 0 0.53 Andrew McKelvey - CAR CAR DC 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 11 0.52 0 0.52 0.52 Brandon Pastor - PHI PHI NY 77 56 21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0.36 0.51 0 0.51 Charlie McCutcheon - DC DC CAR 47 28 19 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0.5 2 13 0.52 -0.02 0.52 0.5 Jakeem Polk - ATL ATL IND 47 25 22 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 17 0.61 0.5 0 0.5 Jacob Fella - IND IND ATL 42 65 -23 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 13 0.61 0.46 0 0.46 Ray Mendoza - OAK OAK SEA 37 16 21 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 2 0.5 1 21 0.52 -0.61 1.04 0.43 Alex Heath - HTX HTX ATX -7 12 -19 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 7 5 0.47 -0.05 0.47 0.43 Anders Juengst - CAR CAR DC 193 101 92 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 13 4 0.52 0.42 0 0.42 Connor Bryant - HTX HTX ATX 121 39 82 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0.5 15 8 0.47 0.42 0 0.42 Matt Bennett - HTX HTX ATX 246 -5 251 0 1 1 1 3 0 1 4 -0.5 12 13 0.47 -0.07 0.47 0.4 Mitchell Sayasene - OAK OAK SEA 33 19 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 10 0.52 0.4 0 0.4 Conner Henderson - IND IND ATL 58 37 21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 6 0.61 0.39 0 0.39 Bretton Tan - NY NY PHI 29 24 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 11 0.36 0.38 0 0.38 Tobias Brooks - CAR CAR DC 79 42 37 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 8 4 0.52 0.37 0 0.37 Wilson Matthews - CAR CAR DC 26 26 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 10 0.52 0.36 0 0.36 Keegan North - IND IND ATL 203 77 126 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 2 0.5 17 1 0.61 0.32 0 0.32 John McMonigal - PIT PIT MAD 21 19 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 9 0.56 0.32 0 0.32 Paul Owens - PHI PHI NY 19 7 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 10 0.36 0.31 0 0.31 John Dowling - ATX ATX HTX 44 19 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.47 0.29 0 0.29 Thomas Coolidge - MAD MAD PIT 210 78 132 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 -0.5 13 2 0.56 0.28 0 0.28 Steven Kelly - HTX HTX ATX 39 43 -4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 4 0.47 0.26 0 0.26 Thomas Hansen - PIT PIT MAD 9 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 7 0.56 0.24 0 0.24 Matthew Armour - ATX ATX HTX 121 98 23 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 13 0.47 0.23 0 0.23 Trenton Spinks - ATL ATL IND 35 12 23 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 11 0.61 0.23 0 0.23 Marques Brownlee - NY NY PHI 30 31 -1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 11 0.36 0.21 0 0.21 Dmitry Suvorov - PHI PHI NY 3 10 -7 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 3 5 0.36 0.21 0 0.21 Mikey O'Brien - PIT PIT MAD 169 106 63 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 2 -0.5 3 9 0.56 0.2 0 0.2 Peter Lenz - SEA SEA SLC 78 44 34 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 5 9 0.53 0.18 0 0.18 Justin Keller - PHI PHI NY 27 -5 32 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 6 0.36 0.18 0 0.18 Matthew Burke - OAK OAK SEA 104 42 62 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 1 18 0.52 0.17 0 0.17 Munis Thahir - OAK OAK SEA 25 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.52 0.17 0 0.17 Eric Blais - MAD MAD PIT 75 40 35 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0.5 4 13 0.56 0.13 0 0.13 Mike Campanella - PHI PHI NY 20 11 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.36 0.13 0 0.13 Aaron Hom - OAK OAK SEA 19 15 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.52 0.13 0 0.13 Simon Dastrup - SLC SLC SEA 68 43 25 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 16 0.53 0.11 0 0.11 Ben Close - IND IND ATL 14 31 -17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.61 0.09 0 0.09 Jack Galle - IND IND ATL 14 18 -4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.61 0.09 0 0.09 Jordan Salazar - HTX HTX ATX 13 16 -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 0.47 0.09 0 0.09 Fletcher Hare - IND IND ATL 7 11 -4 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 9 0.61 -0.56 0.61 0.05 Dane Bossert - HTX HTX ATX 6 8 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 0.47 0.04 0 0.04 Alex Gravatt - MAD MAD PIT 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.56 0.03 0 0.03 Alexander Wilcox - CAR CAR DC 82 21 61 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 0 9 4 0.52 -0.5 0.52 0.02 Corbin Atack - SEA SEA OAK 3 5 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.52 0.02 0 0.02 Nick Loughran - ATX ATX HTX 2 37 -35 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.47 0.01 0 0.01 Sam VanDusen - PIT PIT MAD 167 61 106 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 1 2 0.5 4 13 0.56 0 0 0 Eric Nardelli - PHI PHI NY 54 35 19 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 3 5 0.36 0 0 0 Colin Ringwood - IND IND ATL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.61 0 0 0 Marc Sands - PHI PHI NY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.36 0 0 0 Matt Reynolds - PIT PIT MAD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.56 0 0 0 Matthew Montera - PIT PIT MAD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.56 0 0 0 Wyatt Brooks - PIT PIT MAD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.56 0 0 0 Ryan Kindell - PIT PIT MAD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.56 0 0 0 Albert Yuan - CAR CAR DC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.52 0 0 0 Sam Stark - MAD MAD PIT -1 8 -9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.56 -0.01 0 -0.01 Calvin Trisolini - PHI PHI NY 130 18 112 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 3 -1 8 0 0.36 -0.02 0 -0.02 Peter Lenz - SEA SEA OAK -4 -9 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.52 -0.03 0 -0.03 Ethan Bloodworth - CAR CAR DC 71 99 -28 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 8 8 0.52 -0.05 0 -0.05 Greg Martin - PHI PHI NY 19 54 -35 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 1 0.36 -0.05 0 -0.05 Andrew Roy - DC DC CAR 226 -1 227 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 3 -1 12 2 0.52 -0.06 0 -0.06 Seth Gudeman - IND IND ATL 83 107 -24 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 6 8 0.61 -0.06 0 -0.06 Brandon Lin - HTX HTX ATX 31 39 -8 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 8 0.47 -0.08 0 -0.08 Matt Stevens - NY NY PHI 37 49 -12 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 1 8 0.36 -0.11 0 -0.11 Tommy Lin - SEA SEA OAK -20 -15 -5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.52 -0.13 0 -0.13 Ben Snell - CAR CAR DC 108 -32 140 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 2 -0.5 8 6 0.52 -0.14 0 -0.14 Brandon Li - SEA SEA OAK -21 -2 -19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.52 -0.14 0 -0.14 Chris Roach - SEA SEA SLC 104 58 46 0 1 0 1 3 0 0 3 -0.5 8 12 0.53 -0.71 0.53 -0.18 Andres Rodriguez - PHI PHI NY 51 35 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 -0.5 7 0 0.36 -0.19 0 -0.19 Dylan Hawkins - CAR CAR DC -29 -9 -20 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 11 0.52 -0.19 0 -0.19 JP Burns - ATL ATL IND 99 31 68 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 2 0.5 2 16 0.61 -0.37 0 -0.37 Biz Schlaefer - MAD MAD PIT 28 21 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 1 17 0.56 -0.37 0 -0.37 Nate Wipfler - SEA SEA SLC 19 17 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -0.5 11 2 0.53 -0.4 0 -0.4 Jackson de Campos - OAK OAK SEA 18 7 11 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -0.5 2 10 0.52 -0.4 0 -0.4 Louie Bertoncin - SEA SEA OAK 13 -12 25 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 2 -0.5 5 6 0.52 -0.96 0.52 -0.44 Tony Goss - SEA SEA OAK 108 -24 132 1 1 2 0 3 0 0 3 0.5 7 19 0.52 -0.48 0 -0.48 Jeremy Keusch - IND IND ATL 164 128 36 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 3 -0.5 19 1 0.61 -0.55 0 -0.55 Brian Gfroerer - HTX HTX ATX 171 118 53 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 -1.5 12 7 0.47 -0.57 0 -0.57 Alex Thorne - PHI PHI NY 129 -52 181 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 -2 15 1 0.36 -0.57 0 -0.57 Ethan Fortin - NY NY PHI 89 -32 121 0 1 0 0 3 1 0 4 -1.5 5 6 0.36 -0.65 0 -0.65 Kota Sugahara - SEA SEA SLC 40 18 22 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 -1 5 7 0.53 -0.79 0 -0.79 Robin Vickers Batzdorf - OAK OAK SEA 30 10 20 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 -0.5 1 18 0.52 -0.85 0 -0.85 Leo Warren - PHI PHI NY 60 12 48 0 0 0 1 4 0 1 5 -2 5 6 0.36 -1.39 0.36 -1.03 Xavier Payne - IND IND ATL 264 142 122 1 0 3 0 5 0 0 5 -0.5 14 9 0.61 -1.09 0 -1.09

Legend

OPP: Offensive points played

DPP: Defensive points played

POS: Offensive possessions

BlkOpp: Block opportunities, i.e. the number of offensive possessions by the opponent

ThrYds: Throwing yards (net forward – backward yardage)

RecYds: Receiving yards (net forward – backward yardage)

TotYds: Total yards

AST: Assists

GLS: Goals

SCR: Scores (AST+GLS)

HA: Hockey assists

T: Throwaways

S: Stalls

D: Drops

C: Callahans

QEInc: Quarter-Ending INCompletions, which are excluded from statistical calculations.

TRNS: Turnovers (Throwaways, Stalls, Drops)

BLK: Blocks

Cmp: Completions

OEFF: Team scores per possession when player is on the field (min 20 possessions)

MP: Minutes played

AvgGmSE: Average scoring efficiency of all teams in games in which the player has played

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.

EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

NS_GE: NetStats in Goal Equivalents. A simple estimate of EDGE when yardage data not available: (hockey assists + conventional plus/minus)/2

EO100: 100*(EDGE-O/Possessions); Offensive Goal Equivalents per 100 possessions

EB100: 100*(EDGE-B/BlockOpp); Block Goal Equivalents per 100 possessions

E100: EO100 + EB100

+/-: Conventional plus/minus metric. Considering renaming AH+/- for Anti-handler +/-.

HI: Handler index (Throwing yards/Total yards)

DLI: D-line index (DPP/total points played)