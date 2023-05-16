Universe Point: Richmond vs. Lewis and Clark

D-III Nationals is nearly here!

May 16, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

In the lead up to D-III Nationals this weekend, we celebrate the road teams took to qualification, including many of those in attendance at FCS D-III Tune Up. Fresh from knocking off perennial contender Middlebury, the Richmond Spidermonkeys rolled into their third game against Lewis & Clark Bacchus with momentum. Lewis & Clark needed a bounce back after dropping their second round game. They would get to duke it out on Universe Point!

