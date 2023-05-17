Bucking Expectations: Berry’s Journey Back to Nationals

May 17, 2023 by in Preview, Profile with 0 comments
Berry Bucks at the 2022 D-III College Championships. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Our coverage of the 2023 college Series is presented by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop at Spin Ultimate!

Berry College is, for the third year running, representing the Southeast region for D-III Men’s at Nationals this year. The Bucks are no strangers to deep runs at Nationals either, finishing third last year, losing to St. Olaf in the semifinals. The team may have lost a lot of talent in the offseason, but I spoke with their current captain Collin Hill, and he is confident in the players representing the Bucks this year. “We’re still feeling very hungry,” he said. “We want to make some noise”.   

The Season

Bucking Expectations: Berry’s Journey Back to Nationals is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Zack Davis
    Zack Davis

    Former D-III player for Spring Hill College, poached on the breakside.

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Bucking Expectations: Berry’s Journey Back to Nationals"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look: D-III Nationals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: D-III #TheGame with Mike Ball
    Subscriber podcast
  • Colorado School of Mines: Entropy at Work
    Subscriber article
  • Bucking Expectations: Berry’s Journey Back to Nationals
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now