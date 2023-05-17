Bucking Expectations: Berry’s Journey Back to Nationals

May 17, 2023 by Zack Davis in Preview, Profile with 0 comments
Berry College is, for the third year running, representing the Southeast region for D-III Men’s at Nationals this year. The Bucks are no strangers to deep runs at Nationals either, finishing third last year, losing to St. Olaf in the semifinals. The team may have lost a lot of talent in the offseason, but I spoke with their current captain Collin Hill, and he is confident in the players representing the Bucks this year. “We’re still feeling very hungry,” he said. “We want to make some noise”.
The Season
