Deep Look: D-III Nationals Preview

D-III Nationals is just around the corner!

May 17, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith talk about the wild recent events of the semi-pro leagues before Keith is joined by Mike Ball and Fiona “Scotti” Dempsey to preview D-III Nationals. Plus, two special guests come on for a college interview.

In Out the Back, Keith and Mike Ball break down their strategy for #TheGame and make their picks.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

