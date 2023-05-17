Deep Look: D-III Nationals Preview

D-III Nationals is just around the corner!

Charlie and Keith talk about the wild recent events of the semi-pro leagues before Keith is joined by Mike Ball and Fiona “Scotti” Dempsey to preview D-III Nationals. Plus, two special guests come on for a college interview.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

In Out the Back, Keith and Mike Ball break down their strategy for #TheGame and make their picks.