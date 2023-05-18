Double Overtime: WUL Regular Season Wraps, Superb Shadow

Utah and Minnesota book their places at their Championship Weekends!

Jenna and Sascha recap the final weekend of the WUL regular season that saw the Utah Wild book their place at Championship Weekend. They also discuss all the action from week seven in the PUL, including Minnesota clinching the Midwest division title and DC Shadow taking down Philadelphia Surge to remain undefeated. They also notch their first edition of the Mechanix Minute.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.

Double Overtime: WUL Regular Season Wraps, Superb Shadow

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.