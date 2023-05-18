Double Overtime: WUL Regular Season Wraps, Superb Shadow

Utah and Minnesota book their places at their Championship Weekends!

May 18, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha recap the final weekend of the WUL regular season that saw the Utah Wild book their place at Championship Weekend. They also discuss all the action from week seven in the PUL, including Minnesota clinching the Midwest division title and DC Shadow taking down Philadelphia Surge to remain undefeated. They also notch their first edition of the Mechanix Minute.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

