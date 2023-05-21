Sam’s Saturday Superlatives from the 2023 D-III College Championships

Sam highlights her favorite team features from day one of the D-III College Championships, including best cheer, best sideline, and everyone's favorite, best jersey

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The first day of the 2023 D-III College Championships is in the history books! Teams in the women’s and men’s divisions battled it out over the rounds for pool supremacy and a chance at making a run at a national title, assuming they survived into Sunday’s bracket play. Along the way today the Ultiworld D-III reporting and video teams were everywhere – on the sidelines, up providing commentary, and taking note of all the goings on.

For my first time back at the College Championships since 2019, it was a chance to revel in the atmosphere. There’s more to check out than just the on-field action – which of course, the team has covered in a variety of flavors, platforms, and styles (including the streamed videos). In order to get you a tiny bit more of a taste of the full experience from my perspective, here’s a smorgasbord of some of my favorites – hereby “Sam’s Superlatives” for a Nationals Saturday. Which of course mean these are the best I’ve seen…so far.