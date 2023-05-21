The Best Things From After 1:30 PM at the 2023 D-III College Championships

Despite travel woes, Chris Cassella got to D-III College Nationals in time to recap the day's most important events (that happened after 1:30 PM)

May 21, 2023 by in Preview, Recap with 0 comments
The Richmond Spidermonkeys huddle during the 2023 D-III College Championships, with Benton Gunter in the middle sporting their special Nationals darks. Photo: Rudy Desort – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Due to a series of unfortunate travel events ranging from clerical errors at the Austin airport to a ground stop in Dallas, I missed the first part of pool play on Saturday. I arrived at the fields just after halftime in the final round of the day. While what I can “contribute” to “analysis” might be “limited,” I was attentive when present. With that in mind, here are the best things I saw from the second half of today, and three quick hits of things I’m looking forward to seeing tomorrow.

Tyler Shanahan Threw a Chicken Wing in a Streamed Game

The Best Things From After 1:30 PM at the 2023 D-III College Championships is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Chris Cassella
    Chris Cassella

    Chris Cassella is from Orange, Connecticut, and started playing pick-up at the age of 11. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond, where he played four years with the Richmond Spidermonkeys. While at Richmond, Chris won a national championship (2017), two High Tide titles (2019, 2020), and the “worst decisions award” four years in a row. He is a current graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, where he played for one season. You can follow him on Twitter (@nerdyboypolis) to see his daily takes about zone defense, political science, and I-35 traffic jams.

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "The Best Things From After 1:30 PM at the 2023 D-III College Championships"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • The Best Things From After 1:30 PM at the 2023 D-III College Championships
    Subscriber article
  • The (Potentially) Great Eight (Men’s)
    Subscriber article
  • The (Potentially) Great Eight (Women’s)
    Subscriber article
  • Sam’s Saturday Superlatives from the 2023 D-III College Championships
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now