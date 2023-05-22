D-III College Championships 2023: Men’s Final Scouting Report

Rating everything from offense to depth to sideline impact, and the margins are thin at the top.

May 22, 2023 by and in Preview with 0 comments
Middlebury’s Louis Douville Beaudoin lays out on Sunday of the 2023 D-III College Championships. Photo: Rudy Desort — UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Over two thrilling days of competition the field of 16 teams has narrowed down to the final two contenders. On Monday, the D-III Men’s College Championships will crown a new national champ. Will Colorado College Wasabi’s crew find success and defend their top seed all the way to the end? Or will the deep well of Middlebury skill drown out Colorado College’s chances? We break down both teams by considering the building blocks of their approaches for the big game tomorrow.

A note on our approach to grades: these are the top two teams in the country. They’ve proven themselves to be the cream of the crop, and we’re not going to go easy on them. If anything, we might curve them down as they’ve already made the A+ tier of the division ahead of their final chance to fight it out for the top spot on Monday.

Star Power

  1. Chris Cassella
    Chris Cassella

    Chris Cassella is from Orange, Connecticut, and started playing pick-up at the age of 11. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond, where he played four years with the Richmond Spidermonkeys. While at Richmond, Chris won a national championship (2017), two High Tide titles (2019, 2020), and the “worst decisions award” four years in a row. He is a current graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, where he played for one season. You can follow him on Twitter (@nerdyboypolis) to see his daily takes about zone defense, political science, and I-35 traffic jams.

  2. Sam Echevarria
    Sam Echevarria

    Sam Echevarria is the Women's D-III College Editor at Ultiworld. She has been playing ultimate since 2010, starting with the Centerville HS Outsiders and later the Claremont Colleges Greenshirts. Currently based in Madison, WI, you can reach her on twitter (@sechevarria27).

