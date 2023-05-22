D-III College Championships 2023: Men’s Final Scouting Report

Rating everything from offense to depth to sideline impact, and the margins are thin at the top.

Over two thrilling days of competition the field of 16 teams has narrowed down to the final two contenders. On Monday, the D-III Men’s College Championships will crown a new national champ. Will Colorado College Wasabi’s crew find success and defend their top seed all the way to the end? Or will the deep well of Middlebury skill drown out Colorado College’s chances? We break down both teams by considering the building blocks of their approaches for the big game tomorrow.

A note on our approach to grades: these are the top two teams in the country. They’ve proven themselves to be the cream of the crop, and we’re not going to go easy on them. If anything, we might curve them down as they’ve already made the A+ tier of the division ahead of their final chance to fight it out for the top spot on Monday.

Star Power