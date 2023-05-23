Sko Buffs: Colorado’s Quest for Greatness

May 23, 2023 by in News with 0 comments

Check out our new documentary short following the seasons of the University of Colorado Boulder: Quandary and Mamabird. We get to know their history, players and what to expect from them in the post-season. Watch these storied ultimate programs work to win a national title at the 2023 DI College Championships.

Sko Buffs Trailer

Sko Buffs: Colorado’s Quest for Greatness

  1. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a contributor for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Her experience ranges from D-III and D-I college to Club, Semi-Professional and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

Comments on "Sko Buffs: Colorado’s Quest for Greatness"

