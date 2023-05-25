EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview

Elite Invite is here!

May 25, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean brings on commentator and his GBXM teammate Rachel Douglas to do a very quick preview of Elite Invite as well as discuss the Belgium Open with some international open teams at the weekend.

EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean discusses some of the other teams that will be at Elite Invite and what we might be able to expect from them.

Bonus Content for EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer has been based in London since 2015. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about UK Ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @TheShowGame for more on UK Ultimate.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: More Elite Invite!
    Subscriber podcast
  • UCLA vs. UC Santa Cruz (Men’s 3rd Place Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Babbitt Chatter [AUDL Week 4, 2023]
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now