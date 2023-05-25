Elite Invite is here!
May 25, 2023 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
Sean brings on commentator and his GBXM teammate Rachel Douglas to do a very quick preview of Elite Invite as well as discuss the Belgium Open with some international open teams at the weekend.
EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview
