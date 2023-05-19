EuroZone: Frankfurt and Vienna Recap, looking ahead to Brussels

Ultimate is heating up in Europe!

European ultimate is in full swing, with invite tournaments for the top national teams coming seemingly every week. This week Sean is joined by Benjy Rees and Christina Obermayer as they look back at the mixed teams in Frankfurt and ahead to the open teams in Brussels this coming weekend.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate.

