EuroZone: Frankfurt and Vienna Recap, looking ahead to Brussels

Ultimate is heating up in Europe!

May 19, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

European ultimate is in full swing, with invite tournaments for the top national teams coming seemingly every week. This week Sean is joined by Benjy Rees and Christina Obermayer as they look back at the mixed teams in Frankfurt and ahead to the open teams in Brussels this coming weekend.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate.

EuroZone: Spring Invite and Tom’s Tourney

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer has been based in London since 2015. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about UK Ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @TheShowGame for more on UK Ultimate.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "EuroZone: Frankfurt and Vienna Recap, looking ahead to Brussels"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Apex Pranksters: Middlebury Going for the Threepeat
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Prepping for D-III and D-I Commentary
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Club Beach Nats, U24 Training Camps, PVI, and TUX Mega-Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Deep Look: D-III Nationals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now