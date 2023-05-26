Deep Look: D-I Nationals Live Preview Show

D-I Nationals is just around the corner!

Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor went live in the Ultiworld Discord and brought on Edward Stephens and Jenna Weiner to react to the Day 1 action at the 2023 D-I College Championships!

