2023 D-I College Championships: How to Watch the Semis and Finals

ESPN+, ESPNU carrying the finals

The 2023 D-I College Championships continue Sunday afternoon and Monday with the semifinals and finals! Ultiworld’s live coverage has now concluded, but the broadcasts continue via ESPN+ and ESPNU.

What is the USA Ultimate College Championships streaming schedule for semifinals and finals?

There are four semifinals on Sunday and the two finals on Monday. Here is the full schedule (all times Eastern):

How do I watch the USA Ultimate College Championships semifinals and finals?

To watch the semifinals, you will need an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month and is a standalone subscription, or it can be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ starting at $12.99 a month.

To watch the finals, you will need to have access to ESPNU, the college-focused linear TV channel, with a cable subscription. Your cable subscription may have access, or you could find the game on at a sports bar or restaurant.

Viewers outside the USA can sign up to USA Ultimate’s Vimeo OTT service to get access to all of the semifinals and finals for $11.99.

Is there a way to watch the semifinals and finals for free?

There are no free livestreams of the semifinals and finals; all games require an ESPN+, ESPNU, or USAU Vimeo OTT subscription.