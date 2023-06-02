Huckin’ Eh: Provincials, Frisbee Fest, Mixed Easterns, College Nationals Recap

A jam packed episode!

June 2, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Wooo-weee! What a wild week it has been! College nationals has come and gone and the dust has settled. Find out how UBC and Victoria did in Ohio and hear some fun stories along the way! The most action-packed episode in your podcast app kicks off with Theo and Danie discussing multiple provincial tournaments that took place, the first Quebec tournament of the year and a mini-preview of the upcoming Mixed Easterns happening in Devens, MA. You don’t want to miss this.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo and Danie have a heartfelt chat as they discuss their road trip to Detroit and back to Canada

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

