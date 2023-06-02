Huckin’ Eh: Provincials, Frisbee Fest, Mixed Easterns, College Nationals Recap

A jam packed episode!

Wooo-weee! What a wild week it has been! College nationals has come and gone and the dust has settled. Find out how UBC and Victoria did in Ohio and hear some fun stories along the way! The most action-packed episode in your podcast app kicks off with Theo and Danie discussing multiple provincial tournaments that took place, the first Quebec tournament of the year and a mini-preview of the upcoming Mixed Easterns happening in Devens, MA. You don’t want to miss this.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo and Danie have a heartfelt chat as they discuss their road trip to Detroit and back to Canada