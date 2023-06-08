Seattle Goes Back-to-Back!
June 8, 2023 by Jenna Weiner and Sascha Vogel in Podcast with 0 comments
Jenna and Sascha discuss Seattle Tempest’s defense of their WUL title with a final win over San Diego Super Bloom, and run down the league’s award-winners. They then talk through a busy week 10 in the PUL, including Minnesota Strike polishing off an undefeated season en route to the Midwest division title, and what the playoff selection committee’s decision might be for the final wildcard spot.
Double Overtime: Tempest Top WUL; Strike Secure Spot
