Double Overtime: Tempest Top WUL; Strike Secure Spot

Seattle Goes Back-to-Back!

June 8, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha discuss Seattle Tempest’s defense of their WUL title with a final win over San Diego Super Bloom, and run down the league’s award-winners. They then talk through a busy week 10 in the PUL, including Minnesota Strike polishing off an undefeated season en route to the Midwest division title, and what the playoff selection committee’s decision might be for the final wildcard spot.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

  Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

