Deep Look: HSNI and PUL Championship Preview, and AUDL Check-In

HSNI and PUL post-season are just around the corner!

June 14, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith and Charlie touch on the Player of the Year selection and All-Americans, make their picks for PUL Championship Weekend, catch up on the AUDL, and preview the High School National Invite. Will it be a Seattle sweep?

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith take a look at the big name rosters who have gone public and look ahead to what they say about who can compete in club this season.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

