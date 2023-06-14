Deep Look: HSNI and PUL Championship Preview, and AUDL Check-In

HSNI and PUL post-season are just around the corner!

Keith and Charlie touch on the Player of the Year selection and All-Americans, make their picks for PUL Championship Weekend, catch up on the AUDL, and preview the High School National Invite. Will it be a Seattle sweep?

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith take a look at the big name rosters who have gone public and look ahead to what they say about who can compete in club this season.