Huckin’ Eh: Bids, Bids, Bids ft. Andrew Portwine

Breaking down the Canadian bid allocation!

June 23, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

It’s time to think about nationals! Bring your tournament manuals and follow along as Ultimate Canada competition director Andrew Portwine comes on the podcast to discuss how bids were handed out. Find out which regions are the ones to watch out for and get all you need to know in an early regionals preview. In a jam-packed news segment, Theo breaks down all the recent tournaments (Misfit Cup, Wisconsin Swiss, Touring Tune Up, MGM) and gets you ready for the first big West Coast club tournament (Eugene Summer Solstice).

Huckin’ Eh: Bids, Bids, Bids ft. Andrew Portwine

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Bids, Bids, Bids ft. Andrew Portwine"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Riot vs. Traffic (Women’s Round Robin)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Heat Alert: Garrett Martin, Justin Burnett [AUDL Week 8, 2023]
    Subscriber article
  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: Coaching insights with Ian French
    Subscriber podcast
  • EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now