Breaking down the Canadian bid allocation!
June 23, 2023 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
It’s time to think about nationals! Bring your tournament manuals and follow along as Ultimate Canada competition director Andrew Portwine comes on the podcast to discuss how bids were handed out. Find out which regions are the ones to watch out for and get all you need to know in an early regionals preview. In a jam-packed news segment, Theo breaks down all the recent tournaments (Misfit Cup, Wisconsin Swiss, Touring Tune Up, MGM) and gets you ready for the first big West Coast club tournament (Eugene Summer Solstice).
Huckin’ Eh: Bids, Bids, Bids ft. Andrew Portwine
