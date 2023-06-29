Huckin’ Eh: Summer Solstice, Malcolm Bryson, U24 Preview

Chatting with Malcolm Bryson!

June 29, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Time to take on the world! Canada is headed off to the U24 World Championships in the UK and Theo and guest host Kelsey Hayden get you ready for it. Find out the pool matchups and possible bracket scenarios for all three squads as they try to bring back hardware to the Great White North. In the first main event, longtime Furious George member Malcolm Bryson comes on to talk about their Summer Solstice victory. In the news and notes, hear about how Summer Solstice went for all the Canadian teams in attendance, as well as other tourney news and notes and the recent Ultimate Canada coaching news.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s Commentator’s Corner! Theo reflects on his experience as a color commentator this past weekend and shares how trying both roles in the booth can help you hone your craft.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Kelsey Hayden
    Kelsey Hayden

    Kelsey Hayden is an Ultiworld reporter, primarily covering the Premier Ultimate League and Western Ultimate League. She is originally from Goulds, Newfoundland, and currently resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She plays on a women's club team, Salty. You can follow Kelsey on Twitter - @hikelseyhayden - but warning, she rarely tweets and hates ultimate Twitter.

