Huckin’ Eh: Summer Solstice, Malcolm Bryson, U24 Preview

Chatting with Malcolm Bryson!

Time to take on the world! Canada is headed off to the U24 World Championships in the UK and Theo and guest host Kelsey Hayden get you ready for it. Find out the pool matchups and possible bracket scenarios for all three squads as they try to bring back hardware to the Great White North. In the first main event, longtime Furious George member Malcolm Bryson comes on to talk about their Summer Solstice victory. In the news and notes, hear about how Summer Solstice went for all the Canadian teams in attendance, as well as other tourney news and notes and the recent Ultimate Canada coaching news.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s Commentator’s Corner! Theo reflects on his experience as a color commentator this past weekend and shares how trying both roles in the booth can help you hone your craft.