Ultimate Hall of Fame Starting Selection Process for Class of 2024

Nominations are open until June 16th.

The Ultimate Hall of Fame is beginning its selection process for the Class of 2024, the organization announced in late April.

Players and contributors can be nominated through June 16th at the following links — Open/Men’s Division, Mixed Division, Women’s Division, and Contributors.

This year’s Vetting Committee is comprised of Women’s division Peer Pool co-leaders Dom Fontenette (HoF ’18), Katey Forth (HoF ’21), Miranda Roth Knowles (HoF ’22), Gwen Ambler (HoF’21), and Alicia White (HoF’22). The Open/Men’s Division Peer Pool is led by Bart Watson (HoF’22) and Jim Parinella (HoF ’14). Leading the Contributors is Jennifer “JD” Donnelly (HoF ’21) with an Advisory Committee. Pam Kraus (HoF ’17), Emily Smith-Wilson (HoF’22), Scott Conway (HoF’22) and Kendra Frederick (HoF’23) are leading the Mixed Peer Pool. The Vetting Committee is joined by HoF board president Dave Blau (HoF ’17) and HoF Administrator and committee chair Suzanne Fields (HoF ‘04).

The Hall of Fame said that they are especially focusing on organizers in the Contributor category in 2024, to celebrate those “who have made their mark through innovation in organizing significant play-related activities [including] founding, establishing, developing, and fostering the growth of significant leagues, divisions, and/or tournaments that defined the sport in their time.”

You can see the full Selection Process and Timeline guidelines here.