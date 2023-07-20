Deep Look: PEC East Recap, Club Season Preview

Should Ben Jagt have been ejected?

July 20, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith take a few moments to discuss The Triple Spike™ from the Empire vs. Shred game before diving into PEC results and the club picture as a whole.

Deep Look: PEC East Recap, Club Season Preview

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

Comments on "Deep Look: PEC East Recap, Club Season Preview"

