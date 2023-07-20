Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, Ontario & BC Regionals Recap, No Borders Mega-Preview

The CUC field is set!

July 20, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Danie is backkk! In an anticipated return, Danie graces the Huckin’ Eh audience with her presence on the mic. Get all you need to know from this past weekend, starting with multiple Canadian teams crushing it in the US. Get a quick preview of the USA Ultimate Master’s Championships before the double main event. Danie and Theo talk about all the drama related to BC and Ontario regionals as CUC bids have now been decided! Finally, Theo talks about every single team at No Borders as he previews all the action and gives you his championship picks.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo reflects on getting back to nationals for the first time since 2016 and some of the close calls he’s had in his ultimate career.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

