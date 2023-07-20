Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, Ontario & BC Regionals Recap, No Borders Mega-Preview

The CUC field is set!

Danie is backkk! In an anticipated return, Danie graces the Huckin’ Eh audience with her presence on the mic. Get all you need to know from this past weekend, starting with multiple Canadian teams crushing it in the US. Get a quick preview of the USA Ultimate Master’s Championships before the double main event. Danie and Theo talk about all the drama related to BC and Ontario regionals as CUC bids have now been decided! Finally, Theo talks about every single team at No Borders as he previews all the action and gives you his championship picks.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo reflects on getting back to nationals for the first time since 2016 and some of the close calls he’s had in his ultimate career.