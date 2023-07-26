Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters Nats, No Borders Recap, CUC Masters Preview

Summer ultimate is in full swing!

July 26, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Blessed with Danie again?! Say no more!

Theo and Danie have their work cut out for them recapping and previewing all the awesome frisbee-happenings from Team Canada news to an AUDL roundup. They break down all the action from the USA Masters Nationals including a team that WON the whole darn thing. Then they recap a spicy No Borders tournament in Ottawa this past weekend before heading over to preview CUC Masters with everyone’s favourite…. PICKS!! Make sure to tune in to hear all the things Danie and Theo say about your team so you can use it as fuel to motivate your team to prove them wrong (also make sure to tell them in person when you see them). This is a mega-episode you DO NOT WANT TO MISS.

Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters Nats, No Borders Recap, CUC Masters Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s Coach’s Corner! Danie talks about her experience coaching MIXED this past U24 cycle and all the things they did to prepare.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters Nats, No Borders Recap, CUC Masters Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters Nats, No Borders Recap, CUC Masters Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Nightlock vs. Riot (Women’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Coach’s Corner – U24 Mixed
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters Nats, No Borders Recap, CUC Masters Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Classy vs. BFG (Mixed Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter