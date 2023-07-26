Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters Nats, No Borders Recap, CUC Masters Preview

Summer ultimate is in full swing!

Blessed with Danie again?! Say no more!

Theo and Danie have their work cut out for them recapping and previewing all the awesome frisbee-happenings from Team Canada news to an AUDL roundup. They break down all the action from the USA Masters Nationals including a team that WON the whole darn thing. Then they recap a spicy No Borders tournament in Ottawa this past weekend before heading over to preview CUC Masters with everyone’s favourite…. PICKS!! Make sure to tune in to hear all the things Danie and Theo say about your team so you can use it as fuel to motivate your team to prove them wrong (also make sure to tell them in person when you see them). This is a mega-episode you DO NOT WANT TO MISS.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s Coach’s Corner! Danie talks about her experience coaching MIXED this past U24 cycle and all the things they did to prepare.