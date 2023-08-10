Deep Look: US Open & YCC Recap, Scandal’s Trop and Ritzmann, and AUDL Round 2 Preview

Big time action at the US Open!

Charlie and Keith have a packed show, discussing the takeaways from the US Open. Scandal’s Claire Trop and Kat Ritzmann join to talk about Scandal’s hot start. Then the guys talk YCCs, make their picks for the second round of the AUDL Playoffs, and take a couple mailbag Qs.

