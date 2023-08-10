Deep Look: US Open & YCC Recap, Scandal’s Trop and Ritzmann, and AUDL Round 2 Preview

Big time action at the US Open!

August 10, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith have a packed show, discussing the takeaways from the US Open. Scandal’s Claire Trop and Kat Ritzmann join to talk about Scandal’s hot start. Then the guys talk YCCs, make their picks for the second round of the AUDL Playoffs, and take a couple mailbag Qs.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

