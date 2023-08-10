EuroZone: EUC Storyline Recap!

A recap of the exciting action at EUC!

Sean speaks to commentator Benjy Rees about what happened at EUC, and what it might mean going forward into this season and the future. They talk about the teams that won, the players that made a name for themselves and the most exciting games in Limerick, and end by picking a line of the tournament for each division!

EuroZone: EUC Storyline Recap!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean speaks to young superstars Tobe Decraene, Charlotte Schall and Lison Bornot about winning Euros and being part of the new generation of European ultimate!



EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: EUC Winners Roundtable

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.