US Open 2023: Three Women’s Division Takeaways

The 14 top performing players at the tournament, and what to make of teams like Molly Brown, Brute Squad, and Schwa.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Aurora, CO – An exciting US Open featured some surprising results that shook up the landscape of the women’s division. The most prominent of those was Scandal’s win over Fury in the final, but it was far from the only telling result.

All-Tournament Line

It was a fantastic weekend for the division’s top players, so we’ll lead with the All-Tournament Line: