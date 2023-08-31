Deep Look: AUDL Championship Recap, USAU Pro Championships Preview

The Empire lived up to their name!

August 31, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith talk about the Empire’s dominant showing at the AUDL Championship Weekend and the dramatic finish between Salt Lake and Minnesota. They take some mailbag questions about AUDL Championship Weekend before diving in to Pro Champs and making their picks for the tourney.

Deep Look: AUDL Championship Recap, USAU Pro Championships Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Look out for this week’s Out the Back, when Charlie and Keith go live at Pro Champs!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

Comments on "Deep Look: AUDL Championship Recap, USAU Pro Championships Preview"

