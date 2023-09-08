Huckin’ Eh: Pro Champs, Sectionals Preview

A quick Canadian catch up!

September 8, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

The postseason is upon us! Find out all the Canadian teams in action this weekend as they try to earn a spot at Regionals! In the news section, Theo breaks down some recent Ultimate Canada news and a recap of Pro Champs that happened this past weekend.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

