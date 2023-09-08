Huckin’ Eh: Pro Champs, Sectionals Preview

A quick Canadian catch up!

The postseason is upon us! Find out all the Canadian teams in action this weekend as they try to earn a spot at Regionals! In the news section, Theo breaks down some recent Ultimate Canada news and a recap of Pro Champs that happened this past weekend.

