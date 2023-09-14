Deep Look: Mailbag Extravaganza

We're going deep in the mailbag this week!

September 14, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith open up the mailbag to dig deep into listener questions. Which Canadian teams do they expect to make USAU Club Nationals? How would the Mechanix fare at D-I Nationals? And plenty of Regionals predictions. Those and so much more!

In this week’s Out the Back, The mailbag had some overflow! Charlie and Keith talk about the value of the ESPN deal, who would win between All Star teams from USA and Europe, and more.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

