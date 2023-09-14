We're going deep in the mailbag this week!
September 14, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith open up the mailbag to dig deep into listener questions. Which Canadian teams do they expect to make USAU Club Nationals? How would the Mechanix fare at D-I Nationals? And plenty of Regionals predictions. Those and so much more!
Deep Look: Mailbag Extravaganza
In this week’s Out the Back, The mailbag had some overflow! Charlie and Keith talk about the value of the ESPN deal, who would win between All Star teams from USA and Europe, and more.
