Deep Look: Mailbag Extravaganza

We're going deep in the mailbag this week!

Charlie and Keith open up the mailbag to dig deep into listener questions. Which Canadian teams do they expect to make USAU Club Nationals? How would the Mechanix fare at D-I Nationals? And plenty of Regionals predictions. Those and so much more!

In this week’s Out the Back, The mailbag had some overflow! Charlie and Keith talk about the value of the ESPN deal, who would win between All Star teams from USA and Europe, and more.