Its time to make our Club Regionals picks!
September 20, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie & Keith don’t have much time to waste with Club Regionals Super Sunday* on the way. They go region by region to talk about the top contenders and make their picks, along with our subscriber picks.
Deep Look: Club Regionals Picks & Preview
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie & Keith draft the best Club Regionals sleeper teams that could take a bid at Regionals.
