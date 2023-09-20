Deep Look: Club Regionals Picks & Preview

Its time to make our Club Regionals picks!

September 20, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie & Keith don’t have much time to waste with Club Regionals Super Sunday* on the way. They go region by region to talk about the top contenders and make their picks, along with our subscriber picks.

Deep Look: Club Regionals Picks & Preview

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie & Keith draft the best Club Regionals sleeper teams that could take a bid at Regionals.

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary.

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.

