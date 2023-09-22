Huckin’ Eh: Montreal GM Recap, USAU Regionals, Steeltown, CQUUC Mega-Previews

It's time for club regionals!
September 22, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
Time to book those tickets to San Diego! A total of 14 Canadian teams will be fighting for berths to USAU Nationals this weekend! Find out all you need to know about pools, formats and past results in the regionals mega-preview. BUT that’s not all. Theo breaks down the upcoming college tournaments happening this weekend as CUUC bids will be handed out in Hamilton and Sherbrooke. Enjoy the mega-preview as Theo breaks down who are the big time recruits, transfers and departures and which teams he has punching their ticket to Brampton. In the news, Danie talks about the WUC east tryouts and the big GGM tournament that happened in Montreal this past weekend.
Huckin’ Eh: Montreal GGM Recap, USAU Regionals, Steeltown, CQUUC Mega-Previews
