2023 Club Nationals Seeding Pots

Here are the "pots" which will be used to decide the 2023 Club Nationals seedings!

October 2, 2023 by in News with 0 comments
Seattle Mixtape were one of several teams in San Diego with a mustache brigade. Photo: William 'Brody' Brotman -- UltiPhotos.com
Seattle Mixtape and Madison NOISE at the 2022 Club Championships. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman — UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The 2023 Club Championships are just around the corner, and in case that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s a new method of seeding teams. Actual seedings will be decided on a live Deep Look episode later today, but to tide you over until then, here are the different “pots” within which teams will be randomly seeded.12

Women’s

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
1. Washington DC Scandal (MA)5. Boston Brute Squad (NE)9. Vancouver Traffic (NW)13. San Francisco Nightlock (SW)
2. Raleigh Phoenix (SE)6. San Diego Flipside (SW)10. Portland Schwa (NW)14. Pittsburgh Parcha (MA)
3. San Francisco Fury (SW)7. Toronto 6ixers (NE)11. Seattle Riot (NW)16. Washington DC Grit (MA)
4. Denver Molly Brown (SC)8. New York BENT (NE)12. Chicago Nemesis (GL)25. Minneapolis Pop (NC)

Mixed

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
1. Fort Collins shame. (SC)5. Cleveland Crocs (GL)9. Madison NOISE (NC)14. Washington DC Rally (MA)
2. Minneapolis Drag'n Thrust (NC)6. Boston Sprocket (NE)10. Vancouver Red Flag (NW)15. Ann Arbor Hybrid (GL)
3. Philadelphia AMP (MA)7. New York XIST (NE)12. Nashville 'Shine (SE)16. San Francisco Mischief (SW)
4. Seattle BFG (NW)8. Seattle Mixtape (NW)13. Boston Slow (NE)17. Arizona Lawless (SW)

Men’s

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
1. Washington DC Truck Stop (MA)5. Raleigh Ring of Fire (SE)9. Denver Johnny Bravo (SC)15. Virginia Vault (MA)
2. New York PoNY (NE)6. Chicago Machine (GL)10. Portland Rhino Slam! (NW)16. Minneapolis Sub Zero (NC)
3. San Francisco Revolver (SW)7. Boston DiG (NE)11. Vancouver Furious George (NW)18. Eugene Dark Star (NW)
4. Atlanta Chain Lightning (SE)8. Austin Doublewide (SC)12. Raleigh-Durham United (SE)24. New York Blueprint (NE)

  1. With the exception that teams ranked 1-4 are seeded directly according to the rankings. 

  2. Teams are listed as “USAU Post-Regionals Ranking. Team Name (Region)” 

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "2023 Club Nationals Seeding Pots"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • P.S. Zone: The Taylor Swift Effect
    Subscriber podcast
  • Laying it Out: Regionals Preview & Review
    podcast with bonus segment
  • North Central Regional
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Mid-Atlantic Regional
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now