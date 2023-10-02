2023 Club Nationals Seeding Pots

Here are the "pots" which will be used to decide the 2023 Club Nationals seedings!

The 2023 Club Championships are just around the corner, and in case that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s a new method of seeding teams. Actual seedings will be decided on a live Deep Look episode later today, but to tide you over until then, here are the different “pots” within which teams will be randomly seeded.12

Women’s

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 1. Washington DC Scandal (MA) 5. Boston Brute Squad (NE) 9. Vancouver Traffic (NW) 13. San Francisco Nightlock (SW) 2. Raleigh Phoenix (SE) 6. San Diego Flipside (SW) 10. Portland Schwa (NW) 14. Pittsburgh Parcha (MA) 3. San Francisco Fury (SW) 7. Toronto 6ixers (NE) 11. Seattle Riot (NW) 16. Washington DC Grit (MA) 4. Denver Molly Brown (SC) 8. New York BENT (NE) 12. Chicago Nemesis (GL) 25. Minneapolis Pop (NC)

Mixed

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 1. Fort Collins shame. (SC) 5. Cleveland Crocs (GL) 9. Madison NOISE (NC) 14. Washington DC Rally (MA) 2. Minneapolis Drag'n Thrust (NC) 6. Boston Sprocket (NE) 10. Vancouver Red Flag (NW) 15. Ann Arbor Hybrid (GL) 3. Philadelphia AMP (MA) 7. New York XIST (NE) 12. Nashville 'Shine (SE) 16. San Francisco Mischief (SW) 4. Seattle BFG (NW) 8. Seattle Mixtape (NW) 13. Boston Slow (NE) 17. Arizona Lawless (SW)

Men’s