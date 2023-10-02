2023 Club Nationals Seeding

Without further ado, the pools for the 2023 Club Championships!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Pool play, one of the final gauntlets standing in the way of a national title. The 2023 Club Nationals seeding was announced earlier today on a live edition of Deep Look, and thanks to the new seeding process, there are some intriguing matchups. Be on the lookout for our individual pool previews in each division, coming soon!