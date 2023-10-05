This fall is heating up!
October 5, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
Theo and Danie power through this action-packed episode. First, they break down Strike’s weekend at North Central regionals before walking through the pools and all the juicy matchups that will ensue. In the main event, Danie and Theo recaps all the college regional events including some surprise bid winners for D1!
Huckin’ Eh: Club Regionals and College Recap, College Regionals Previews
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes behind the scenes on how field pass works and the differences of doing it in person or remotely.
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: USA Club Nats Pools Overview, College Regional Recaps is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
