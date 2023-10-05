Huckin’ Eh: USA Club Nats Pools Overview, College Regional Recaps

This fall is heating up!

October 5, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Theo and Danie power through this action-packed episode. First, they break down Strike’s weekend at North Central regionals before walking through the pools and all the juicy matchups that will ensue. In the main event, Danie and Theo recaps all the college regional events including some surprise bid winners for D1!

Huckin' Eh: Club Regionals and College Recap, College Regionals Previews

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes behind the scenes on how field pass works and the differences of doing it in person or remotely.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

