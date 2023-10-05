Huckin’ Eh: USA Club Nats Pools Overview, College Regional Recaps

This fall is heating up!

Theo and Danie power through this action-packed episode. First, they break down Strike’s weekend at North Central regionals before walking through the pools and all the juicy matchups that will ensue. In the main event, Danie and Theo recaps all the college regional events including some surprise bid winners for D1!

Huckin’ Eh: Club Regionals and College Recap, College Regionals Previews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes behind the scenes on how field pass works and the differences of doing it in person or remotely.