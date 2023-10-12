2023 USAU Club National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

44 games will be streamed, 38 of them by Ultiworld!

We are one week away from the 2023 USA Ultimate National Championships! 48 teams are headed to sunny San Diego with the most prestigious gold medals in ultimate on the line.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action from southern California. Follow along on the National Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

Wall-to-Wall Coverage

We are broadcasting 38 games live from the National Championships from pool play through the semifinals!

All Standard subscribers, All-Access subscribers, Nationals Championships Event Pack purchasers, and Club Team Pack holders will get access to showcase streams (including three semifinals) and our primary Field Pass broadcasts.

All-Access Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four bonus individual game streams from the Field Pass broadcast, presented with natural sound and no commentary. And that’s all on top of the showcase field streamed game and primary Field Pass broadcast each round!

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 20 games from pool play, 5 prequarterfinals, 10 quarterfinals (with live look-ins to the other 2!), and 3 semifinals. ESPN+ will carry coverage of 3 semifinals and the 3 finals. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcasts.

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the National Championships:

Broadcast Schedule

Commentary Team

This year’s Nationals commentary crew features a decorated team of broadcasters, coaches, and elite players. This year’s crew is:

Manisha Daryani (UW)

Charlie Eisenhood (UW)

Katie Killebrew (ESPN/UW)

Evan Lepler (ESPN/UW)

Charlie Mercer (UW)

Kelsey Percy (ESPN/UW)

Keith Raynor (UW)

Ian Toner (ESPN/UW)

How to Watch