Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Mega-Preview

Get excited for CUUC!
October 12, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
It’s time to crown some champions! CUUC is finally here and Danie and Theo get you prepared with pool breakdowns for both the Friday Qualifier and Division I! Find out who they got making it to the big dance and who they have winning it all! You won’t want to miss this mega-preview!
