Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Mega-Preview

Get excited for CUUC!

October 12, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

It’s time to crown some champions! CUUC is finally here and Danie and Theo get you prepared with pool breakdowns for both the Friday Qualifier and Division I! Find out who they got making it to the big dance and who they have winning it all! You won’t want to miss this mega-preview!

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

